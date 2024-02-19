Syracuse men’s lacrosse falls to No. 6 in Week 2 Inside Lacrosse Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s lacrosse (3-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has been ranked No. 6 in the Week 2 Inside Lacrosse poll, which was released Monday. In the first week of the rankings, Syracuse sat at No. 5, but after a controversial 13-12 overtime loss to then-No. 4 Maryland, the Orange fell one spot.

SU’s first three games went as planned as the Orange outscored its first three opponents (Vermont, Colgate and Manhattan) 54-20 and went relatively unchallenged. But against Maryland — a team which Syracuse hasn’t beaten since 2009 — that changed. A tight back-and-forth affair culminated in Syracuse’s first loss of the season.

The Orange led 11-9 in the fourth quarter, but three straight goals from Maryland put them ahead with four minutes left. A Christian Mulé goal sent the game to overtime.

In overtime, Michael Leo cut inside and dove for a finish which looked to be the game-winning goal in overtime. But Leo landed in the goal mouth without being pushed, which led to the goal being ruled out. Maryland came down the field and George Stamos scored the winner on the other end.

“There’s already lots of conversations about it,” Syracuse head coach Gary Gait said of video review postgame. “I’m sure it will be addressed next summer when the rules committee gets back together again.”