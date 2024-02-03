Syracuse falls 5-4 to Lindenwood in overtime

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s defense was on its heels after forward Tatum White committed an interference penalty in the first minute of overtime. Despite playing 4-on-3, the Orange combined to stop four shots by Lindenwood during the power play, including two saves by SU goaltender Allie Kelley.

After White was released from the penalty box, SU returned to even strength for the final two minutes of overtime. In the first three minutes, Syracuse struggled to get the puck out of its zone and attempted zero shots. The Lions worked the puck around the SU defensive zone with Morgan Neitzke slipping it to Emma Hoen on the edge. Sarah Davies skated to an opening in the left circle and Hoen served it to her. With 1:28 left in overtime, Davies fired a rocket past Kelley’s glove side, as the rest of the Lions stormed the ice.

After failing to create scoring opportunities in overtime, Syracuse (6-21-3, 3-11-2 College Hockey America) fell 5-4 to Lindenwood (11-15-2, 6-8-2 CHA). The Lions outshot the Orange 43-32 and controlled the puck in the overtime period to halt SU’s comeback attempt. Down 4-2 heading into the third period, the Orange rallied back, scoring two goals in the third, to force overtime tied at 4-4. Davies’ goal sealed Lindenwood’s victory and gave it the series win after tying 7-7 SU on Friday.

Despite its late comeback effort, SU took the first lead of the contest. One minute into the game, Lindenwood forward Rachel Goff was called for unsportsmanlike conduct. The penalty gave SU an early player advantage. Thirty seconds later Rachel Teslak fired a missile into the goal from the blue line to give SU a 1-0 lead.

The period continued with Lindenwood goaltender Natalie Ferenc and Kelley trading saves for the next eight minutes. Then, Syracuse was called for its first penalty of the game, a tripping call on Marielle McHale at the 9:26 mark of the first period. The Orange defense held the Lions scoreless through nearly the entirety of the power play before Quinn McLaren netted it past Kelley with two seconds left in their advantage to tie the game 1-1.

Three minutes later, the Lions forced SU deep into its defensive zone. Alexandria Weiss skated with the puck before it was stolen by the Lions’ attack. Sidney Jackel delivered the puck to Neitzke who backhanded it past Kelley to give Lindenwood a 2-1 lead at the 15-minute mark of the period.

In the next two minutes, Syracuse won four straight faceoffs but was held to zero shots. The Lions worked the puck into the SU defensive zone and created a cluster of bodies in front of Kelley and the net. Olivia Grabianowski won the puck battle and forced it under Kelley’s pad. The score was reviewed and confirmed as the Lions increased their lead to 3-1.

After one period, Lindenwood more than doubled Syracuse in shots on goal, leading 15-7. Kelley faced constant pressure in the final ten minutes of the period as the Lions led 3-1 after 20 minutes.

Maya D’Arcy took the first swing at the puck in the second period, firing from the left circle, but it was bodied by Ferenc. Lindenwood continued its pressure early in the second, leading to the second penalty of the game on Syracuse at the 4:28 mark. During the power play, SU stole the puck away from the Lions and Kelley stood tall, leading to the penalty kill.

Midway through the second period, SU trailed Lindenwood 7-2 in shots on goal. Teslak tried to tally her second goal of the game but Ferenc gloved the shot. At the 11:19 mark, Darci Johal found an opening in the Lions’ defensive zone and struck the puck past Ferenc to cut the deficit to 3-2.

27 seconds after the goal by Johal, Lindenwood netted its own. Jackal stormed into the SU defensive zone, skating from right to left, faking the puck to the right before slotting it past the left side of Kelley with her backhand. The score gave Lindenwood its two-score advantage back, leading 4-2 with eight minutes left in the second period.

Despite an SU power play and close-fired shots by both teams toward the end of the period, the Orange entered the second intermission trailing 4-2.

Syracuse started the third period with 33 seconds left on its power play but it was unable to fire any shots on goal before Lindenwood returned to full strength. But four minutes into the period, Sarah Thompson skated into the right side of the Lions’ defense and snuck a backhanded shot past Nerenc to cut SU’s deficit to 4-3.

Both teams traded shots for the next six minutes before Molly Henderson was called for hooking at the 10:44 mark of the period. Syracuse struggled on faceoffs during the game, as Lindenwood led the battle 45-31, but on the ensuing faceoff, White was first to the puck.

Over the next minute, the Orange set up their offense and fired four shots, but Ferenc would not stand down. Kate Holmes and Teslak worked the puck around the edge of the Lindenwood defensive zone before dropping the puck to Weiss just inside the blue line. Weiss one-timed the puck and it flew past Ference to tie the game at 4-4.

At the 13:30 mark, the Lions committed another crucial penalty, this time a five-minute major for contact to the head against Sarah Dravis. Despite a five-minute player advantage, SU only managed to record two shots on goal, and both were bodied by Ferenc.

In the final minute of the third period, Lindenwood fired two shots, but McHale and Kelley stopped both, sending the game to overtime. The Lions held SU to zero shots in overtime, and Davies’ rocket shot sealed the 5-4 win for Lindenwood.