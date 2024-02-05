Syracuse falls 2 spots to No. 23 in latest AP Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse (18-4, 8-3 Atlantic Coast) has been ranked No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll, released Monday. SU is ranked for the fourth time this season and the third consecutive week.

The Orange were ranked No. 21 in last week’s poll, its highest ranking under second-year head coach Felisha Legette-Jack, but fell to No. 23 after losing 81-69 to then-No. 16 Louisville on Thursday before defeating Boston College 75-63 Sunday.

Four days before it lost against the Cardinals on the road, Syracuse suffered its first loss in seven contests when it fell 75-62 to then-No. 19 Virginia Tech at home. Against the Hokies, SU had its second-worst shooting performance of the season, shooting 33.3% from the field. Against Louisville, the Orange’s offensive struggles continued, posting a 36.2% clip against the Cardinals en route to their second straight loss by double digits.

After losing back-to-back games for the first time this season, the Orange traveled to Chestnut Hill and bouncebacked against the Eagles, completing a season sweep. SU was neck and neck with BC throughout the first three quarters but spearheaded by Dyaisha Fair’s Syracuse single-game-high 38 points, the Orange prevailed in the final frame to get back in the win column.

The Orange return to the JMA Wireless Dome for a two-game homestand this week, facing Georgia Tech for the first time this season on Thursday before facing now-No. 15 Louisville for the second time in as many weeks.