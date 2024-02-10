Syracuse falls 1-0 to RIT with CHA playoff berth in the balance

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

In Syracuse’s last two games against Lindenwood, it exploded offensively, combining for 11 goals across the two contests. Yet through the first 10 minutes and 55 seconds of Friday’s game against Rochester Institute of Technology, SU failed to record a single shot on net.

The Orange couldn’t record a shot on net at even-strength until a Rachel Teslak wrist shot from the edge of the offensive zone floated to Sophia Bellina’s left pad nearly 15 minutes in.

Syracuse’s (6-22-3, 3-12-2 College Hockey America) offense could never get going Friday night as it fell 1-0 to RIT (13-15-2, 7-10-0 CHA) in its final road game of the regular season. Despite winning the faceoff battle 30-20, the slow offensive start catapulted SU to a 60-minute stretch where it recorded just 19 shots on goal and zero past Bellina.

When SU gave them an early power play opportunity, the Tigers quickly took advantage. Just over five minutes into the opening period, Kate Holmes was called for a slashing penalty while battling along the boards in the offensive zone.

As Holmes went to the penalty box, RIT set up the 5-on-4 advantage in its offensive zone with a faceoff win by Linda Rulle. Rulle’s win went directly to Jessie Burks who trailed along the left side. Burks collected the puck and moved toward the center of the ice before firing a shot. Alexandria Weiss battled with Jordyn Bear in front of SU goalie Allie Kelley. Bear gained positioning on Weiss and deflected the puck past Kelley for an early 1-0 RIT lead.

RIT’s power play unit has struggled throughout the season. Entering Friday’s game, the team had scored just 15 goals on 105 attempts (0.143). But against SU, the Tigers unit got it going instantly.

The Tigers’ opening goal was the first shot of the frame by either team. On the other end, Syracuse’s struggles to get shots on net stemmed from its inability to keep possession as it moved into the offensive zone. Led by Tatum White, the Orange dominated the faceoff circle in the first period, winning the battle 13-4.

But the SU offense continued to hold it back after a quick score from RIT. While the Tigers capitalized on its only man-up opportunity of the period, Syracuse couldn’t get anything past Bellina on its four minutes of 5-on-4.

Despite trailing by one entering the middle frame, the faceoff advantage was a source the Orange could use to build towards getting back into the game. But in the second period, the script flipped in the faceoff circle.

The Tigers beat the Orange 8-5 in faceoffs in the second period, leading to more possession. RIT’s shooting attack went after Kelley while keeping SU off the puck.

SU was outshot 25-6 in the period, tallying just three shots on net. While the Orange couldn’t get going, RIT’s depth put Kelley on her heels throughout the match. But Kelley stood strong, totaling 26 saves on 27 shots.

With the Orange trailing by just one five minutes into the final period of play, Kelley made sure to keep the Tigers at bay. Mia Tsielmos collected the puck in the neutral zone and drove down the middle of the ice toward Syracuse’s goal. As she closed in on the net, she attempted a shot, but Maya D’Arcy blocked it, deflecting the puck into the air.

The puck bounced off the ice directly back to Tsielmos’s stick, where she quickly shot the puck again. Despite a point-blank shot attempt, Kelley squeezed the puck between her pads to thwart the chance.

As SU crept closer to a loss in the final frame, it got back to what helped it get more scoring opportunities in the opening period: faceoff wins. White, Nea Tervonen and Marielle McHale dominated the faceoff circle once again, winning the period advantage 12-8.

Trailing by just one goal, the Orange made a strong push to change the trajectory of its season in the third period.

“We’re looking to finish the season here with momentum. We still have a shot at the playoffs,” SU head coach Britni Smith said at a media availability earlier in the week. “Some things are out of our control at this point. But, what’s important to us is these next four games are within our control and how we play.”

Syracuse continued to fight down the stretch, getting just inches away from getting a puck across the goal line at times.

With just over seven minutes to play, Kailey Langefels collected the puck along the left corner and pushed it toward the goal. As a defender crashed towards her, she slotted the puck on the back door to leading goal scorer Darci Johal.

Johal ripped the puck from forehand to backhand and attempted to squeeze the puck past Bellina’s right pad. But Bellina, along with some reinforced strength by Bear diving across the crease, kept the puck out of the net.

With two minutes remaining, Syracuse found itself in a situation it often has this season, trailing and pulling Kelley. Smith made the move with 1:45 remaining, giving SU a 6-on-5 opportunity. Just a week ago against Lindenwood, White scored a game-tying goal on the pulled Kelley attempt with nine seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

This time, there was no late magic. Consecutive icing calls gave the Orange offensive draws, but Bellina never let a shot beat her, handing Syracuse its seventh shutout and 12th CHA loss of the season.

Now, with just three games remaining, Syracuse sits in last place in the CHA standings and six points behind the fourth-place spot. Barring a three-game winning streak, a three-game losing streak from both RIT and Robert Morris and some tiebreaker help, the Orange will miss the CHA playoffs for the first time in program history.