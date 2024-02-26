Take a break from midterm studying with these 5 events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Full Moon Ceremony

Bundle up and head to the Shaw Quadrangle to celebrate another full moon this Monday. During the ceremony, Syracuse University invites students and faculty to greet the moon and sing. Jimbo Talbot, a member of DrumQuest, which is a group focused on healing and community through drums, will perform at the event.

When: Feb. 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Shaw Quadrangle

Grand Kyiv Ballet presents “Giselle”

For one night only, the Grand Kyiv Ballet will perform at the Palace Theatre Syracuse. This ballet is known for its masterful dancing and enchanting music. “Giselle” is a classic ballet about a girl, Giselle, who falls in love with an upper-class man disguised as a commoner. Get a unique experience and a world-class performance by hitting the ballet this week.

When: Feb. 27 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Palace Theatre Syracuse

Trivia Tuesday

Get some snacks from the all-night Happy Hour and play trivia at The Tasting Room this Tuesday. Do some mental gymnastics against other community members. Bring friends or meet someone new with this fun event. Playing is free, but food and drinks are made to order.

When: Feb. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: The Tasting Room

Pet Therapy

Need some love in the middle of the semester? Head to Barnes Center at The Arch this week for pet therapy. With midterms and the stress of school, it’s easy to become overwhelmed. Settle down and take care of yourself with the company of a furry friend.

When: Feb. 27 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Feb. 28 from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m.

Where: Barnes Center at The Arch



Mindfulness and Meditation: Midmester Recharge — Build Your Own Sleep Kit

Sometimes it’s difficult to sleep with midterms on the horizon, so Mindfulness and Meditation at Syracuse is here to help. The event will debunk common sleep myths and help students learn how to improve their sleep. The Barnes Center at the Arch invites participants to build their own sleep kits to take home.

When: Feb. 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Barnes Center at The Arch, 309