Syracuse dominates Campbell in 13-3 victory

Syracuse led 7-0 in the bottom of the third inning after Angel Jasso singled to left field. With Jasso on first base and Rebecca Clyde on third, up stepped Taylor Posner.

Facing Campbell pitcher Charlie Montgomery on the mound, Posner blasted a ball deep to right field and over the fence for her fourth career home run to put Syracuse up 10-0.

After a doubleheader of the first day of the season, Syracuse (2-1, 0-0, Atlantic Coast Conference) took on Campbell (0-2, 0-0, Big South Conference) in its third game of Kickin’ Chicken Classic. The Orange dominated every aspect of the game, coming out with a 13-3 victory in five innings.

The game kicked off with Syracuse pitcher Julianna Verni walking Campbell’s Alyssa Henault. But Verni then quickly regained composure, retiring Campbell’s next three batters.

On offense, Syracuse started hot, scoring six runs in the first two innings. Jasso tripled to right field, bringing Makenzie Foster home to put SU up 1-0. A fielding error by Campbell’s second baseman allowed Jasso to score. Laila Morales-Alve forced a fielder’s choice that brought Posner home, as Syracuse led 3-0 in the first inning.

Continuing its momentum, Verni kept the Camels scoreless in the top of the second, before the Orange doubled their advantage in the bottom half. A Campbell’s fielding error and wild pitch moved Clyde and Foster to second and third. Jasso poked a single into right field for her second and third RBI’s of the day.

A pitching change from the Camels didn’t change much as Posner drove in another run to bring Jasso home.

The Orange tacked on four more in the third inning to go up 10-0. Three more runs followed in the fourth through Lopez and Clyde’s offense. Lopez singled to left field, sending pinch runner Gabby Lantier home. Clyde cracked another single down the infield line for another RBI and brought Pess home with a 13-0 lead.

In the fifth inning Campbell finally got on the board. Sterling Hairston doubled to bring home two runs before a single by Makayla McClain made it 13-3. Madison Knight then came in to close things out as the Orange looked to end the game in five innings due to its 10 run lead. Knight drew two groundouts and struck out Kayla Thomas as Syracuse secured a 13-3 victory.