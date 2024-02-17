Syracuse defense holds Mercyhurst scoreless for 45 minutes in 3-2 loss

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Through two periods, Syracuse tallied four penalty kills. Mercyhurst created pressure in the Orange’s defensive zone by creating shots, but SU goaltender Allie Kelley and the defense formed an impenetrable wall.

The Lakers scored eight minutes into the game off a second chance, but the Orange held them scoreless for nearly 45 minutes. Kelley stopped 28 of the Lakers’ 29 shots on goal during the first two periods.

Syracuse (7-22-3, 4-12-2 College Hockey America) used strong defensive play to limit Mercyhurst (16-15-1, 12-6-0 CHA) to one goal through 53 minutes and allowed SU to take a 2-1 lead. But two late goals from the Lakers led to a 3-2 loss. SU’s defense held Mercyhurst to go 0-for-5 on power plays, a penalty streak that’s been held intact since the first period of its 1-0 loss to RIT on Feb. 9. Still, the Orange failed to hold on for the win. With about seven minutes left, Syracuse’s defense broke down, allowing two goals in nearly three minutes.

Eight minutes into the game, the Lakers took the puck into SU’s defensive zone. Mercyhurst fired a shot that deflected off SU defenders and back out in front of the crease. Sara Boucher was first to get to the puck and struck it past Kelley to give Mercyhurst an early 1-0 lead.

At the first media timeout 10 minutes into the game, SU head coach Britni Smith told her team they needed to pick up the pace to help the defense settle in. From that point, SU’s defense started to lock down.

“They did a good job of shifting the momentum there after the first 10 minutes,” Smith said. “We did a really good job of playing our game and made it hard for (Mercyhurst) to get between the dots.”

With 10 minutes left in the period, Syracuse was called for its first penalty. The Lakers fired two shots, but Kelley and SU’s defense prevented the lead from doubling and secured its first penalty kill. Meanwhile, the Orange’s defense pushed the puck into the Mercyhurst defensive zone to allow Tatum White and Alexandria Weiss to tally Syracuse’s first shots on goal of the game. Both were gloved up by Mercyhurst goaltender Ena Nystrøm.

Ninety seconds after the penalty kill, SU’s Kambel Beacom was penalized for cross-checking, but it didn’t surrender a goal despite being down a player. Mercyhurst got strong looks in the Syracuse defensive zone, but the SU defense prevailed. Kelley made a save off a strike from Kylee Mahoney and Rachel Teslak notched a block.

After one period, SU was still looking for its offense, but its defense kept it in a one-score game. Mercyhurst led in shots on goal 13-4, but Kelley’s 12 saves and key defensive blocks kept SU within striking distance.

Twenty seconds into the second period, Mahoney broke free for a one-on-one with Kelley, but the seasoned goaltender walled up to keep the Lakers at bay. Two minutes later, SU’s offense built momentum and fed off its defense.

White swerved through the Mercyhurst defense and fired a shot that Nystrøm deflected away. A minute later, White found an opening on the right side of the Mercyhurst defensive zone and Darci Johal found her to tie the game at 1-1 at the 3:40 mark of the second period.

Kelley stepped up for the remainder of the second period and did not allow a goal while she brought her save total to 28 through 40 minutes.

Offensively, Nea Tervonen nailed a one-timer at the 14-minute mark of the second period to give SU a 2-1 lead. While playing with the lead, Syracuse committed two penalties in the final five minutes of the period but fended off both Mercyhurst attacks by stepping in front of shots.

“They have a very good power play,” Smith said. “I thought we did a great job. Some really good efforts from Sarah Thompson especially and big blocks from Darci Johal. Those are the types of efforts we need to see on our penalty kill. I thought that everyone bought in and did a really good job of getting through those.”

SU entered the third period with a one-goal lead and it continued to play strong defense. Syracuse’s offense built momentum off its defense and outshot Mercyhurst for the first time of the game, leading 8-4 midway through the third period. Syracuse credited its defensive effort to their preparation from earlier in the week.

“We just stuck to our systems and made sure to try to outblock them,” Weiss said. “We’ve made sure to work together. If there’s a scramble or anything we make sure to all go toward it so that we can get the puck out and I feel like we were very successful in doing that today.”

Syracuse held Mercyhurst scoreless for 45 straight minutes before the Lakers scored two goals in the final six minutes. While in the SU defensive zone, Mercyhurst worked the puck to Sofia Ljung, who struck the puck past Kelley from behind the right circle to tie the game at 2-2 with six minutes left. Three minutes later, Thea Johansson got out in front of SU’s defense and snuck a shot into the net to give the Lakers a 3-2 lead.

Syracuse kept itself in the game behind its defense, but in the end, the Lakers proved too much. SU’s offense started slow, and never capitalized for scores outside of the second period, leading to the Mercyhurst win.

“Our units that we have out there, we’re pretty connected,” White said. “We’ve been together most of the season. Shutting down, blocking shots and boxing out is what helped us today.”