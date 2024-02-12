Daniel Donato’s ‘Cosmic Country’ sound is anything but ordinary

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Throughout Daniel Donato’s childhood, guitar chords of “Blue Sky” by The Allman Brothers Band reverberated in his home. These iconic guitar chords went on to shape Donato’s love of music – ultimately leading him to pursue it as a career.

“(Music) allowed me to live in my imagination and have faith in what I imagine,” Donato said.

Daniel Donato is a country and Americana artist from Spring Hill, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville. Donato is currently on his “Cosmic Country” tour for his “Reflector” album and most recently performed in Syracuse at the Westcott Theater Saturday.

Growing up, he was inspired by his father who would often play classic rock and roll hits on his guitar. He became increasingly intrigued with music from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

As a teenager, Donato developed a sophisticated music practice. He was extremely dedicated to his craft and worked diligently to create his own sound. This musical experience was “cosmic” and “possessive-like,” Donato said.

“The primary (motivation) was just my personality and taste in music… most importantly, what seems truthful to me and what rings with me the most in contrast to what doesn’t,” Donato said.

Donato played guitar for many artists and composed his own songs as he entered the music industry. It wasn’t until five years ago that Donato decided to fully delve into the world of “Cosmic Country” – a term he coined which is an improvisational blend of country and Americana genres.

To drummer Will Clark, “Cosmic Country” is more than a music genre. Donato introduced Clark to country music and changed his perception of it. Although he originally disliked the genre, Clark now thinks he was “born to play this music.”

“Cosmic Country is a state of mind. Nothing is ordinary. Everything is fresh, raw, organic,” Clark said.

Wenjing Zhu | Staff Photographer

Daniel Donato smiles over at bassist Will McGee after playing the end of a song together. Donato grew up loving music in Nashville, TN and is now pursuing it as a career.

“Reflector” features 15 songs and highlights a variety of instruments, including drums and clavinet. The album allows listeners to reflect on themselves and their experiences.

“If you’re looking for something that’s deep and you’re also looking for something that you can kinda just pass the time in the car, this record has something for you,” Donato said.

The shows on Donato’s tour are all different — no two nights are the exact same as each other, Donato said.

Nathan Aronowitz plays the keyboard on the “Cosmic Country” tour. He met Donato when he was 18 but lost touch with him shortly after. It wasn’t until eight years later that the pair reconnected.

“Cosmic Country is a musical expedition, an eclectic melding pot of classic Americana influence from Waylon Jennings to Widespread Panic and all points in between,” Aronowitz said.

In the future, Donato hopes he and his band can play some of the biggest music stages, like Donato’s dream venue: the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. With this in mind, Donato hopes that more people come out to shows.

“We (himself and concertgoers) can all grow this general collective of energy together. It gets more real and spiritually loud when there’s more people there,” Donato said.

Donato hopes listeners take away ideas of truth and meaning from his music. He said artistry comes from a place of experience and knowledge on what the universe has given him.

“I just hope that people are able to find truth, beauty and goodness in the music and hopefully in a feeling that they take with them when the music stops playing,” Donato said.