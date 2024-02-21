No. 6 Syracuse cruises past Utah 18-7

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

A controversial ending against No. 4 Maryland left Syracuse wondering what could’ve been. It had a chance for a marquee win to spark a program stuck in mediocrity the past two seasons against a team it hadn’t beaten since 2008. But the Orange fell short. Michael Leo had what looked to be the winner in overtime, but a goal-mouth violation disallowed the goal. Maryland promptly came right down the field as George Stamos scored the winner and left Syracuse stunned.

The question was, how would the Orange respond?

The answer was a sloppy albeit comfortable 18-7 win for No. 6 Syracuse (4-1, Atlantic Coast Conference) over Utah (0-3, Atlantic Sun). As it did in the first three games, SU took care of business in dominant fashion. There was no threat of another major let down. Led by a 14-for-18 effort at the faceoff X from Mason Kohn, SU’s offense got back on track, led by Joey Spallina’s three goals and three assists. Despite 18 turnovers, the Orange held Utah scoreless for 34 minutes from the first quarter into the fourth while Will Mark registered a season-high 14 saves in net.

Against weaker opponents this season, the game plan for Syracuse has been simple: let Spallina control the game from X, jump on teams early and overpower them with offense. Through its first three games against Vermont, Colgate and Manhattan, Syracuse outscored its opponents 17-5. Against Maryland, SU trailed 5-2 after the first and its starting attack combined for just five points. But Wednesday, it got back to its bread and butter.

Kohn’s perfect 8-for-8 first quarter at the faceoff X led to a plethora of chances on the offensive end. The Tufts transfer has been dominant to start the season, though he finished under 50% against Maryland’s Luke Wierman, one of the top faceoff men in the country.

And although Utah scored with its first two shots to level the game at 2-2, the Orange scored five of the next six.

First, Christian Mulé cut around from X to finish off the post and in as SU led 3-2. Then, Spallina found Owen Hiltz cutting in front of the net before Saam Olexo ripped one past Colin Lenskold in transition.

Then, the Orange used some trickery to cap off another stellar first quarter. Finn Thomson controlled the ball along the near sideline and acted as if he handed the ball off to Hiltz, who then wandered behind the net. But Utah didn’t realize Thomson still had the ball, firing a shot into the net to put Syracuse up 7-3.

Some sloppiness set in on offense as turnovers, combined with ill-advised shots, culminated in a six-minute scoring drought for SU. But the Orange held Utah scoreless for the final 18 minutes of the first half and eventually Syracuse capitalized.

An errand pass from Lenskold — one of 11 first-half turnovers for the Utes — was picked up by Thomson. He found Spallina wide-open in the middle of the field for an easy finish. Thomson returned the favor two minutes later as Spallina flashed to the middle for SU’s fourth goal in a row.

Ball pressure from Syracuse’s defense forced Tyler Bradbury to misplace a pass as Billy Dwan shielded the ball out of bounds. Syracuse took advantage on the other end as Leo scored past Lenskold to give Syracuse a 10-3 halftime lead.

But Syracuse’s bad habits started to creep back in. Each time down the field, it was one and done. Four straight shots on separate possessions were denied before Spallina took matters into his own hands. He patiently waited at X for players to get free, but nobody did. Instead, Spallina cut around the cage, initiated contact with his defender and scored low to break a nearly seven-minute scoring drought.

Another Bradburry turnover created a Syracuse break the other way. Dwan fed the ball to Olexo who fed a streaking Jake Spallina in the middle of the field. Jake proceeded to score his first collegiate goal to put the Orange up 13-3 with 5:35 left in the third quarter.

While SU sat comfortably, Utah tried any way it could to get back into the game. Though the Utes held the Orange relatively quiet in the third, getting a shutout didn’t help their comeback attempt as Mark thwarted each of Utah’s six shots on target in the third.

Jordan Hyde finally broke Utah’s 34-minute drought early in the fourth with back-to-back goals to get Utah within eight. But just as the Utes tried sneaking back, SU answered. Kohn won the ensuing faceoff and dished to Spallina for his third of the day to put Syracuse up 14-5.

On two straight possessions, the Utes once again left Spallina by himself at X and each time he made them pay. Simple feeds to Sam English and Birtwistle put Syracuse up 10 with six and a half minutes remaining.

To put the icing on the cake, Mulé corralled a rebound after English’s shot was deflected. Mulé quickly whipped a behind-the-back finish for his second of the game as SU put the game out of reach for Utah.