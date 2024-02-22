Get groovy this weekend at these six concerts

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

The Dollhouse

Oldsoul, Bird Week and Mt. Goose are performing this Saturday at The Dollhouse. Hailing from Boston, Oldsoul has been traveling throughout the northeast playing their expressive rock hits. Local New York band Bird Week released their self-titled debut album “Bird Week” in 2022. Direct message Dollhouse on Instagram for the location and tickets can be purchased at the door.

When: Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

Price: $7

Funk ‘n Waffles

Kids That Fly will take center stage this weekend at Funk ‘n Waffles. Created at the University of Connecticut, the band’s four members take inspiration from Connecticut legends such as Rivers Cuomo and MGMT. Tickets for this show are available online.

When: Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

Price: $13.07

Middle Ages Brewing Company

Killah Priest, a member of Sunz of Man and an affiliate of the Wu-Tang Clan, is set to perform this Saturday at the Middle Ages Brewing Company. The Brooklyn native is also known for his features on Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version” and GZA’s “Liquid Swords.” Tickets for the show are available online.

When: Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

Price: $24.90

Westcott Theater

Smells Like Nirvana is set to perform at Westcott Theater Saturday night. The Nirvana tribute band travels nationally playing songs like “Bleach,” “Nevermind” and “In Utero.” The Chicago-based band is made up of self-proclaimed “dire-hard” Nirvana fans. Tickets for the show are available online.

When: Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

Price: $25 to $99

The Song & Dance

Metal band Gainer will perform this Friday at The Song & Dance. Gainer released its most recent single, “Let it Bleed,” in October 2023. Don’t miss out on this head-banging performance! Tickets are available for purchase online.

When: Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

Price: $19.26

The 443

Simplelife, Corey Paige and Stephen Douglas Wolfe are set to perform at the 443 Social Club this Saturday. Based out of Syracuse, Simplelife is a staple of the social club. Corey Paige is known for songs like “Finishing Touches” and “The Evening News.” Wolfe’s sound is a blend of indie rock and Americana as demonstrated on his album, “Renascent.” Tickets for this trio of performances can be purchased online.

When: Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

Price: $12.45