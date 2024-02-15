Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special someone at this weekend’s concerts

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Song & Dance

Pardyalone is set to perform this Friday. The Minnesota native is known for his hip-hop style and harmonic beats. Releasing songs like “Cupid” and “Not a Home” both in 2022, Pardyalone has amassed nearly 700 thousand followers on TikTok. Tickets are available for purchase online.

When: Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

Price: $20.29

Middle Ages Brewing Company

The Warped Tour Band is performing this Friday at the Middle Ages Brewing Company. The band pays tribute to emo and punk rock covering artists like Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance and New Found Glory, who all made appearances on the now-defunct tour. Tickets are available online.

When: Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

Price: $20

Funk ‘n Waffles

Caroline Bergan is taking center stage this weekend at Funk ‘n Waffles. Hailing from Potsdam but residing in Syracuse, Bergan mixes country, pop, jazz and rock and roll. Bergan released her debut album while attending Syracuse University in May 2023. Tickets for this show are available online.

When: Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

Price: $13.07

The Dollhouse

Muddle, Offbeat Degradations, Shrouded Prey and Triple Dog Death Barrage are performing at The Dollhouse this Saturday. Half of the show’s proceeds will go to the Chadwick Residence, a nonprofit organization that provides services to homeless people in central New York. Tickets can be purchased and donations can be made at the venue’s door.

When: Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

Price: $5 to $10

Westcott Theater

United We Dance is coming to Westcott Theater this Saturday. The EDM rave will feature music by artists such as Fisher, Martin Garrix, Tiësto and David Guetta. Don’t miss out on this electric dance party! Tickets for the show are available online.

When: Feb. 17 at 9 p.m.

Price: $20 to $99