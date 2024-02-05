Celebrate Black History Month with these events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

CommuniVersity Events

“CommuniVersity” is a recent series of discussions hosted by the Community Folk Art Center, featuring artists and guest speakers at SU. The events aim to create a “new, more powerful ecosystem of public education.” For Black History Month, there will be an informative roundtable discussion on “Black-Arab Solidarities: A Brief and Interactive History,” and a conversation called “The Art of Generational Wealth.”

Where: Community Folk Art Center

When: Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. and Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Walk through History

Syracuse’s Freedom Trail includes 21 stops of locations in the city that played a role in the Underground Railroad. From Plymouth Church to Harriet May Mills House, this website explains the relevance of these important spots.

Where: Multiple locations

When: No specified time

3rd Annual Afropreneurship Competition

Blackstone LaunchPad is hosting an event to highlight Black entrepreneurship. The speakers include Brandon Henry, Motolani Oladitan, Brianna Howard and Katy Rodriguez. The event involves a panel discussion followed by an open pitch competition and networking opportunities. There is $1,750 in prizes available.

Where: Bird Library

When: Feb. 9 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Tony International Live Jazz Music Under Spoken Word

The Community Folk Art Center is hosting a special live jazz music event played under spoken word. Tickets must be purchased in advance and can be found online here.

Where: The Community Folk Art Center

When: Feb. 9 at 7 p.m

Freedom Bound Art Exhibit

The Onondaga Historical Association is presenting an exhibit about the Onondaga County history of anti-slavery and Underground Railroad activity. The exhibit includes portrayals of various people and information from the period.

Where: Onondaga Historical Association

When: All month

Black Beauty Expo

Go to the Underground at Schine Student Center this weekend for the “Black Beauty Expo,” an exhibition of the work of Black cosmetologists. Attendees can learn new techniques or get a new hairstyle at the expo. The event will include Black hair stylists, barbers, wig specialists, makeup artists and more.

Where: Schine Underground

When: Feb. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Douglass Day Events

Douglass Day is an annual event to celebrate Frederick Douglass, known as the father of the abolitionist movement, by taking the day to record and celebrate Black history. Douglass never knew his birthday, but Feb. 14 was selected to be the date of the annual event. SU will hold an event to digitize materials from Black history archives, focusing on Douglass’ correspondence on file at the Library of Congress.

Where: Bird Library

When: Feb. 14 at 12 p.m.

Career Mixer

Career Services and the Black History Month Committee team up to host an evening “Career Mixer” with some of SU’s prominent alumni of color. This event aims to highlight perspectives of the professional world while providing valuable advice for current students. Attendees are asked to dress in business casual attire. Food will be provided.

Where: Schine Student Center, 304ABC

When: Feb. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

BHM Week of Wellness

The Office of Multicultural Affairs is hosting a Week of Wellness, a series of events to promote physical and mental well-being. The events include “Mind, Body, Defense With Tahirah Abdul-Quadir,” “Basketball Classic” and “Mental Health Talk.” The workshops aim to foster relationships across campus.

Where: Multiple locations

When: Multiple dates

Documentary Screening and Discussion

Visit the Community Folk Art Center for “The Right to Read” documentary screening. The film tells the story of the fight to read through the eyes of an NAACP activist, a teacher and two families of “the most foundational indicator of life-long success.” The event is co-hosted with the NAACP Syracuse Onondaga County Branch and starts with the screening then followed by a panel discussion.

Where: Community Folk Art Center, Black Box Theater

When: Feb 22. at 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Soul Skate

The African Student Union, Black Student Union and Caribbean Students Association, in collaboration with Multicultural Affairs and Orange After Dark, will host a roller skating event at the Barnes Center. Food will be provided and the night will include music, dancing and games.

Where: The Barnes Center

When: Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.

Malmgren Series

Hendricks Chapel hosts a series of performers in the “Malmgren Concert Series,” which is funded by SU alumna Ester Malmgren’s 1991 donation. The concerts range from world-renowned choirs to Broadway stars. This month, the series will highlight music by Black composers performed by the Hendricks Chapel choir, the concert choir and various individual SU artists.

Where: Hendricks Chapel

When: Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.