Celebrate Black History Month with these events
CommuniVersity Events
“CommuniVersity” is a recent series of discussions hosted by the Community Folk Art Center, featuring artists and guest speakers at SU. The events aim to create a “new, more powerful ecosystem of public education.” For Black History Month, there will be an informative roundtable discussion on “Black-Arab Solidarities: A Brief and Interactive History,” and a conversation called “The Art of Generational Wealth.”
Where: Community Folk Art Center
When: Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. and Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Walk through History
Syracuse’s Freedom Trail includes 21 stops of locations in the city that played a role in the Underground Railroad. From Plymouth Church to Harriet May Mills House, this website explains the relevance of these important spots.
Where: Multiple locations
When: No specified time
3rd Annual Afropreneurship Competition
Blackstone LaunchPad is hosting an event to highlight Black entrepreneurship. The speakers include Brandon Henry, Motolani Oladitan, Brianna Howard and Katy Rodriguez. The event involves a panel discussion followed by an open pitch competition and networking opportunities. There is $1,750 in prizes available.
Where: Bird Library
When: Feb. 9 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Tony International Live Jazz Music Under Spoken Word
The Community Folk Art Center is hosting a special live jazz music event played under spoken word. Tickets must be purchased in advance and can be found online here.
Where: The Community Folk Art Center
When: Feb. 9 at 7 p.m
Freedom Bound Art Exhibit
The Onondaga Historical Association is presenting an exhibit about the Onondaga County history of anti-slavery and Underground Railroad activity. The exhibit includes portrayals of various people and information from the period.
Where: Onondaga Historical Association
When: All month
Black Beauty Expo
Go to the Underground at Schine Student Center this weekend for the “Black Beauty Expo,” an exhibition of the work of Black cosmetologists. Attendees can learn new techniques or get a new hairstyle at the expo. The event will include Black hair stylists, barbers, wig specialists, makeup artists and more.
Where: Schine Underground
When: Feb. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Douglass Day Events
Douglass Day is an annual event to celebrate Frederick Douglass, known as the father of the abolitionist movement, by taking the day to record and celebrate Black history. Douglass never knew his birthday, but Feb. 14 was selected to be the date of the annual event. SU will hold an event to digitize materials from Black history archives, focusing on Douglass’ correspondence on file at the Library of Congress.
Where: Bird Library
When: Feb. 14 at 12 p.m.
Career Mixer
Career Services and the Black History Month Committee team up to host an evening “Career Mixer” with some of SU’s prominent alumni of color. This event aims to highlight perspectives of the professional world while providing valuable advice for current students. Attendees are asked to dress in business casual attire. Food will be provided.
Where: Schine Student Center, 304ABC
When: Feb. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
BHM Week of Wellness
The Office of Multicultural Affairs is hosting a Week of Wellness, a series of events to promote physical and mental well-being. The events include “Mind, Body, Defense With Tahirah Abdul-Quadir,” “Basketball Classic” and “Mental Health Talk.” The workshops aim to foster relationships across campus.
Where: Multiple locations
When: Multiple dates
Documentary Screening and Discussion
Visit the Community Folk Art Center for “The Right to Read” documentary screening. The film tells the story of the fight to read through the eyes of an NAACP activist, a teacher and two families of “the most foundational indicator of life-long success.” The event is co-hosted with the NAACP Syracuse Onondaga County Branch and starts with the screening then followed by a panel discussion.
Where: Community Folk Art Center, Black Box Theater
When: Feb 22. at 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Soul Skate
The African Student Union, Black Student Union and Caribbean Students Association, in collaboration with Multicultural Affairs and Orange After Dark, will host a roller skating event at the Barnes Center. Food will be provided and the night will include music, dancing and games.
Where: The Barnes Center
When: Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.
Malmgren Series
Hendricks Chapel hosts a series of performers in the “Malmgren Concert Series,” which is funded by SU alumna Ester Malmgren’s 1991 donation. The concerts range from world-renowned choirs to Broadway stars. This month, the series will highlight music by Black composers performed by the Hendricks Chapel choir, the concert choir and various individual SU artists.
Where: Hendricks Chapel
When: Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.
Published on February 4, 2024 at 10:23 pm