Campus voice: Are superhero movies gone for good?

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

With the recent release of Sony’s “Madame Web” — and its lackluster reception from superhero fans — moviegoers everywhere are wondering if the superhero genre is in decline.

After years of prolific releases from Marvel Studios and DC Comics, with box office hits like “Avengers: Endgame” and “Wonder Woman,” superhero movies seemed like the superstars of the movie world. This year, Marvel and DC are only planning to release one film each.

Marvel’s most recent theater release, “The Marvels” flopped at the box office, opening with the worst release in franchise history. Similarly, DC’s “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which just got a Max release date, scored a measly 34% on Rotten Tomatoes’ “tomatometer.”

However, the issue may not be with the genre’s oversaturation, but the individual films’ quality. Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and its recent sequel “Across the Spider-Verse” has bucked the trend of mediocre superhero movies, receiving tons of praise from critics and fans alike.

So, are the flops a sign that audiences are now not interested in superhero movies or is this a lull in the genre’s continued dominance?

The Daily Orange wants to know: