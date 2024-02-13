Super Bowl LVIII commercials bring sequel films to the foreground

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Super Bowl Sunday is a television event unlike any other. Every year, millions of people gather to watch the culmination of the National Football League season.

The broadcast is also a tremendous time for advertising. In addition to creative and memorable commercials, the Super Bowl provides a platform for major movie studios to air trailers for their upcoming releases.

Here are five of the most intriguing trailers that were shown on Sunday.

“Inside Out 2”

The sequel to the 2015 box office sensation “Inside Out” will follow the main character Riley as she begins to go through puberty. This new stage in her life brings new adventures, challenges and of course a new emotion – Anxiety (Maya Hawke). The trailer shows Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale) and Disgust (Liza Lapira), helping Riley through the ups and downs of teenage life. In the trailer, Anxiety is shown to cause commotion in the “control room” of Riley’s mind, changing everything about her and the other emotions. “Inside Out 2” promises to be another emotional ride for everyone to enjoy. The film will open in theaters on June 14.

“A Quiet Place: Day One”

After just two installments, “A Quiet Place” has become one of the most successful franchises in horror. Created and directed by John Krasinski, the “A Quiet Place” franchise takes place in a world infested by bloodthirsty creatures who have a heightened sense of hearing. In the first two movies, characters must remain as silent as possible to stay alive. The third film, directed by Michael Sarnoski, takes place in New York City during the first attack of the creatures. It stars Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn and Djimon Hounsou. The trailer shows a glimpse of the initial outbreak of the invasion as Nyong’o’s character Sam and her dog must try and get out of the city safely. “A Quiet Place: Day One” will open in theaters on June 28.

“Twisters”

In 1996, Bill Paxton starred in “Twister,” an action movie about meteorologists trying to create an advanced weather system in the middle of a dangerous storm. Twenty-eight years later, Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos star in “Twisters,” a new story about a group of people trying to stop a tornado as a town is being destroyed. Billed as a “new chapter” of the original, the film is directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who received acclaim in 2020 for “Minari.” The trailer shows the immense amount of danger the characters face as they race against time and the destructive elements. “Twisters” is set to release in theaters on July 19.

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

After nearly 15 years of releasing multiple films a year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is only slated to feature one in 2024, “Deadpool & Wolverine.” Following months of speculation about the film’s plot, audiences got their first look at it during the Super Bowl. The trailer follows Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), as he moves throughout the Marvel multiverse trying to stop some sort of mysterious evil force. Fans were concerned Disney may try to censor the “merc with a mouth,” but the trailer put that to bed with Wilson bringing the character’s notorious vulgarity and crude humor. The trailer also features many hidden details for comic book fans, including possible links to the classic Marvel storyline “Secret Wars.” The highlight of the trailer was the quick look at Hugh Jackman returning to his iconic role of Wolverine, wearing a comics-accurate suit for the first time. “Deadpool & Wolverine” will open in theaters on July 26.

“Wicked”

The Super Bowl gave audiences the first look at director Jon Chu’s adaptation of the legendary Broadway show “Wicked.” The story is a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” focusing on the relationship between Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the titular Wicked Witch. Supporting actors are Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard. The trailer gave viewers a brief look at Grande and Erivo, specifically highlighting Erivo’s singing talent during the famous song “Defying Gravity.” The trailer surprised audiences by including characters from the original “The Wizard of Oz,” like Dorothy and the Tin Man, who are barely mentioned in the Broadway production. The first part of the “Wicked” story will be released in theaters on Nov. 27.

In between the back-and-forth action between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, audiences were treated to a look at what Hollywood has in store for them. From new sequels for exciting franchises to remakes of classic stories, there are plenty of compelling films on this year’s slate.