SU women’s lacrosse drops to No. 7 in Week 2 Inside Lacrosse Poll

Syracuse women’s lacrosse (1-2, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) dropped to No. 7 in Inside Lacrosse’s Week 2 poll, which was released Monday. After being ranked No. 5 in the preseason and Week 1 polls, SU has fallen two spots after going 1-1 in its past two games.

The Orange rebounded from its season-opening loss to then-No. 1 Northwestern with an 18-7 thrashing of then-No. 18 Army on Feb. 14. SU turned a strong back end effort through zone defense into scoring 13 first-half goals on the other end.

In Syracuse’s second game of the week, it hosted then-No. 9 Maryland and was defeated 9-8 in double overtime. After a scoreless first overtime period, Coco Vandiver was called for a green card early in double overtime, which allowed the Terrapins to take a player-up chance which they capitalized on. Despite dropping its second game through three matchups, the SU defensive unit once again stood strong, shutting out Maryland in the second quarter.

Through its three contests to open the season, Natalie Smith and Olivia Adamson have each tallied nine goals. Adamson leads the team in points with 14 while Emma Ward trails by just one. Defensively, reigning IWLCA and ACC Goalkeeper of the Year Delaney Sweitzer has a .452 save percentage through three games, including a stellar .526 effort against Maryland.