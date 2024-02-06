Student Association to collect student feedback for university freedom statement

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

William Treloar, president of Syracuse University’s Student Association, announced during its Monday meeting that SA will collect student input regarding the “Syracuse Statement” — the university’s impending free expression and academic freedom statement.

The statement, which Chancellor Kent Syverud first announced during a Dec. 13 University Senate meeting, will establish SU’s official stance on how it plans to address concerns with academic freedom and free speech in the context of student safety. At their Jan. 24 meeting, Syverud said a committee consisting of Provost Gretchen Ritter, Senior Vice President Allen Groves and a team of SU community members will develop the statement.

After gathering student feedback, a representative from SA will present their opinions to the SU Chancellor’s Office, Treloar said.

Tim Wong, SA’s chair of diversity, equity and inclusion, said his committee held an over two-hour meeting with several cultural affinity groups on campus at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, including the SU chapters of the Asian American Journalists Association and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Wong said the groups discussed common microaggressions faced in their respective communities. He said AAJA has reported “highly derogatory language” being used throughout campus.

The groups discussed improvements to SA’s “No Problem Too Small” reporting form to make it easier and more accessible for students to submit potential bias incidents. He also said the university needs to update “certain language being used” to make its definition of bias incident more clear.

“We talked about if the language on (the bias incident report form) needs to be critiqued, (such as) the language regarding what constitutes a microaggression or actual bias cases,” Wong said.

SA appointed Ryan St. Jean as its new Supreme Court chief justice during the Monday meeting. It also filled a seat in the University Senate and its internal Board of Elections.

SA elected a new chief justice following Aldrick Cade’s resignation — who voluntarily left the position after graduating during the fall 2023 semester. Kate Richter, a freshman international relations student, will represent SA in USen for the duration of the spring 2024 semester. Caroline Ridge, a junior policy studies and political science student, will join the SA BOE as a chairperson ahead of its upcoming general elections.

Richter said she wants to focus on USen’s Women’s Concerns committee to expand on SA’s Menstrual Week initiative and increase the availability of free menstrual products on campus.

Most places on campus, including Schine Student Center have free paper products after SA’s investment in March 2022, but Richter thinks improving to healthier alternatives “would create a huge impact to not have that stress that students have to worry about.”

Caroline Ridge, who wasn’t present at the meeting, won her re-election as the Board of Elections commissioner for the spring semester. She previously served as a BOE commissioner and wants to “continue the great work they’ve started” through her time in that position, she wrote in a letter that was read on her behalf to the assembly.

Ridge, the current co-president of Best Buddies at SU, wrote that her main goal for this semester is to make voting more accessible and reach more diverse audiences when promoting elections.

“We’re continuing to make progress and make it more accessible for all students at Syracuse to vote, not only in school-wide elections but also in state and national elections,” Ridge wrote. “We’ve also begun working on a website to make it easier to vote for all students.”

Other Business: