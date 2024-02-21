D.O. Sportscast: SU women’s basketball 2023-24 season overview

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

In Syracuse women’s basketball’s second year under Felisha Legette-Jack, the Orange have had a resurgent season. Sitting at a No. 4 seed in ESPN’s Bracketology, our beat writer Zak Wolf joins host Adam McCaffery to discuss SU’s 2023-24 season thus far and the program’s quick turnaround.