D.O. Sportscast: SU women’s basketball 2023-24 season overview
Daily Orange File Illustration
In Syracuse women’s basketball’s second year under Felisha Legette-Jack, the Orange have had a resurgent season. Sitting at a No. 4 seed in ESPN’s Bracketology, our beat writer Zak Wolf joins host Adam McCaffery to discuss SU’s 2023-24 season thus far and the program’s quick turnaround.
Published on February 20, 2024 at 7:45 pm