Go on a snowshoe hike or test your knowledge at this week’s events

Moonlight Snowshoe Hike

Barnes Center at the Arch is hosting a guided snowshoe hike at Drumlins Country Club this week. Bring your friends for some icy winter fun or take some time for yourself to enjoy nature. All snowshoe equipment is provided free of charge, but be sure to bundle up.

When: Feb. 19 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Drumlins Country Club

King + King Architecture Library Trivia Night

Test your knowledge of Black architecture history and learn some new facts this week at an architecture trivia night. The event is co-hosted by Syracuse Libraries and the National Organization of Minority Architecture Students. Spice up your Wednesday night with this fun game.

When: Feb. 21 from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

Where: Slocum Hall, room 302

Orange After Dark: Grit N’ Wit

Orange After Dark is running an intramural competition of both mental and physical challenges. Join OAD at the John A. Lally Athletics Complex to win prizes, eat snacks and have fun with friends. No ticket is necessary, but an SU student ID is required.

When: Feb. 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: John A. Lally Athletics Complex

Two Views

Head over to Edgewood Gallery to enjoy artwork by a variety of artists and mediums. The art features oil-painted landscapes of central New York by Wayne Daniels and Tad Retz, as well as turned wooden vessels by John Volcko and enamel jewelry by Karen Convertino.

When: Feb. 20 through Feb. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Edgewood Gallery