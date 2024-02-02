SU chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon to no longer operate on campus

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Syracuse University chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon is “currently not allowed to operate” on campus, according to SU’s Fraternity and Sorority Affairs website.

The chapter has also been removed from FASA’s list of Interfraternity Council fraternities.

“We have been informed that the national Sigma Phi Epsilon (Sig Ep) organization has revoked the Syracuse chapter’s charter. As a result, the Syracuse chapter of Sig Ep is no longer operating as an authorized chapter of the fraternity. We defer all other questions to the national organization,” Senior Associate Vice President for Communications Sarah Scalese wrote in a statement to The Daily Orange.

In 2018, Sig Ep was placed under investigation for Code of Student Conduct violations. The chapter was suspended by its national headquarters in December 2006, in which the chapter lost nearly 60% of the fraternity’s brothers.



This story will be updated with additional reporting.