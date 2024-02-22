Rachel Telsak named to All-CHA 1st Team

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s ice hockey defenseman Rachel Teslak was named to the College Hockey America First Team, the league announced Thursday. Teslak is the lone representative for SU across the All-Conference Teams.

In her first year with the Orange, Teslak tallied eight goals, 14 assists. She was named the CHA Defenseman of the Week three times throughout the 2023-24 season, using her offensive skill set while holding it down defensively with her shot blocking ability. Teslak finished the season with 44 blocked shots.

On Feb. 2 versus Lindenwood, Teslak helped SU to comeback from four goals down, tallying two goals and an assist in an eventual 7-7 tie.

Prior to SU, Teslak spent four seasons with St. Lawrence of the Eastern College Athletic Conference.

Teslak was named to the CHA First Team as one of two defenders, the other being Mercyhurst Junior Sydney Peterson. Out of six CHA teams, Syracuse was the only to have less than two representatives across the two all-conference teams and All-Rookie team.