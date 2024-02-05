Rachel Teslak wins CHA Defenseman of the Week for 3rd time

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s ice hockey defenseman Rachel Teslak was named the College Hockey America Defenseman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

In SU’s weekend series at Lindenwood, Teslak tallied five total points on three goals and two assists. On Feb. 2, Teslak scored two goals, including a shorthanded goal in the second period and an unassisted goal in the third. With under a minute remaining in the game, trailing by one, Teslak delivered the game-tying assist to Tatum White to tie the game 7-7. Her three points on the night helped the Orange come back from a four-goal deficit to salvage a tie.

On Feb. 3, Teslak remained hot early, scoring a power play goal to put SU up 1-0 less than two minutes into the contest. While she showed her offensive prowess throughout the weekend, her ability as a defenseman also shined. As a part of the SU penalty-kill unit, Teslak and the Orange held Lindenwood to a 2-of-9 mark on the weekend.

The award is the third of the season for Teslak and Syracuse’s eighth weekly honor.