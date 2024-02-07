Outside of Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse has lacked consistency from 3-point range

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

When opposing teams play Syracuse, they know they need to limit Dyaisha Fair. The fifth all-time leading scorer in Division I history is one of the most valuable players in D-I this season. According to HerHoopStats, Fair’s 29.8 Player Efficiency Rating (PER) is in the 98th percentile while her 4.1 Win Shares rank in the 100th percentile.

“Syracuse is going to Fair. You all know it and you still can’t stop her,” said Louisville head coach Jeff Walz on Feb. 1 after it defeated SU 81-69.

What makes Fair elite is her 3-point shooting, ranking third in the country in makes (3.7) and attempts (9.4). Fair is efficient, knocking down 39.1% of her attempts, but the rest of SU’s squad isn’t up to par. SU’s 32.8% 3-point percentage ranks 103rd nationally, though outside of Fair, the Orange shoot 28.1% from deep.

In its 75-62 loss versus Virginia Tech on Jan. 28, Syracuse’s 3-point deficiency was on full display.

The Hokies, who entered the contest with the 21st-best 3-point percentage in the country, dominated from behind the arc. VT shot 12-for-29 from distance while Syracuse went 5-for-22 (22.7%) from 3, its second-worst percentage of the season. Fair had SU’s lone make from deep as Virginia Tech led 23-9.

But in the second frame, Syracuse’s offense looked the best it had all game. Fair nailed her second 3 before Georgia Woolley and Alaina Rice connected on mid-range jumpers for a 7-0 run.

Later in the quarter, Woolley, who was shooting just 23.6% entering the game, nailed triples on back-to-back possessions, bringing Virginia Tech’s lead down to 32-24. This opened the interior for the Orange, who cut their halftime deficit to 36-32.

Though Syracuse played its best quarter before halftime, SU’s lackadaisical play returned in the second half. The Orange cut VT’s lead down to one with 7:05 left in the third quarter, but Alyssa Latham, Fair and Woolley missed 3s on three of their next four possessions. The Hokies then went on a 7-0 run, growing their lead to 42-35.

For the rest of the third, Syracuse didn’t even attempt a 3-pointer as it trailed by eight. Pounding the ball inside helped SU get within two possessions of the Hokies, but a 1-for-6 effort from 3 in the final period broke Syracuse’s six-game winning streak.

Fair was a respectable 3-for-8 from 3, but the rest of the team shot 2-for-14. Woolley was the only player outside of Fair to make a 3.

Heading into the KFC Yum! Center, Felisha Legette-Jack’s team needed to learn its 3-point lesson against then-No. 16 Louisville. SU improved, making five more 3s than the Cardinals, but it wasn’t enough falling 81-69. Syracuse commanded a 21-14 lead after the first quarter, but went 1-for-7 from range in the second quarter.

Woolley and Rice each connected on triples midway through the third, but after Rice missed a wide-open look in the left corner, Louisville scored six straight as it headed into the fourth quarter leading by 13.

Throughout the final frame, Fair made three of her game-high four 3-pointers. It was too little too late, as SU fell by double digits for the second straight game. Woolley and Rice each nailed two 3s, but with freshman Sophie Burrows going 0-for-3 from distance, the Orange shot 4-for-12 from distance outside of Fair.

If players outside of Fair get hot from beyond the arc, Syracuse’s offense could be elite. Woolley, despite her 26.2% clip from 3, has proven capable of being a difference-maker with at least three triples in three games. Meanwhile, Rice, a fifth-year player, is shooting a career-best 36.8% from 3, providing the Orange a huge lift offensively.

Beyond Fair, Woolley and Rice, the Orange have struggled to generate much success from 3. Burrows, a knockdown shooter from Australia, has struggled mightily in her first collegiate season. Despite some flashes this season, the freshman is averaging 4.6 points per game while shooting 21.9% from 3.

Latham is shooting a team-best 40.0% from 3, but on just 15 attempts. If SU’s coaching staff believes in Latham as a shooter, putting her and Fair in the pick-and-roll could unlock the freshman’s ability from beyond the arc.

The problem for Syracuse is until its secondary scorers start establishing themselves as threats from beyond the arc, teams will continue to apply maximum pressure to Fair in an attempt to slow her down.

By daring the Orange to beat them from deep, opposing teams do a better job of surrounding the paint to limit what SU does best — get offensive rebounds to create second-chance opportunities — while exploiting a weakness.

“We know (Fair is) not going to pass it and if she does it’s okay, I’d rather have someone else try to make a shot,” Walz said.

Until Syracuse proves it can consistently be a threat from distance outside of Fair, its upside is limited and will prevent it from making deep ACC and NCAA Tournament runs.