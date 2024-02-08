Opponent Preview: What to know before No. 9 SU’s 1st-ever matchup with Manhattan

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

A potential make-or-break season for Syracuse and head coach Gary Gait could not have started any better. Through two games, SU’s attack has been sensational, scoring 38 goals in wins over Vermont and Colgate. Plus, its defense has already shown gradual improvement from 2023, highlighted by strong man-down defense versus the Raiders.

Nabbing defensive coordinator John Odierna to replace Dave Pietramala was one of Syracuse’s biggest offseason moves. Three games into his tenure, Odierna is set to face his former program in Manhattan. Odierna led the Jaspers to three straight Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title games from 2021-23 as both an assistant and a head coach. Though, most of the main difference-makers from that three-year stretch have since graduated.

Here’s everything to know about Manhattan (0-0, 0-0 MAAC) before it takes on No. 9 Syracuse (2-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference):

All-time series

This is the first ever matchup between Syracuse and Manhattan.

The Jaspers report

Coming off a 10-5 2023 campaign where it advanced to the MAAC championship game and lost to Siena, Manhattan faces SU in its first game in 2024. Last season, the Jaspers’ defense — helmed by Odierna — gave up the least goals per game in the country (8.00).

Though they lost a few integral pieces heading into this year. Defender Christian Clifford graduated after earning a First-Team All-MAAC selection the previous season, while goalie Joseph Persisco, who allowed the fewest goals per contest in Division I, also ran out of eligibility. Former Jaspers’ faceoff specialist Liam McDonough is gone after posting a 55.8% winning percentage and picking up a team-best 83 ground balls in his graduate campaign.

Manhattan does return its leading point-getter from 2023 in attack Kyle Gucwa, who led the Jaspers in goals (25) and assists (25). Both of those totals were nearly double the amount of the next-closest player. But a few major losses in the back end, paired with an unknown at the faceoff X, leaves Manhattan in a bind under interim head coach Doug Sage.

How Syracuse beats Manhattan

The Jaspers have a nightmarish task ahead of them against Syracuse. A team playing its first game of the season against one which already has two under its belt, and dominated in both, should create grave concern for Manhattan. Contending with SU’s star-studded attack of Joey Spallina, Christian Mulé, Owen Hiltz and others should prove difficult for a young squad under a first-year head coach.

If the Orange can get back to what they did in the victory over Colgate — feed Spallina at X, set screens along the creases and let Spallina hit open teammates for uncontested goals — they will have no disturbances en route to another blowout win.

And, even though Gucwa may pose a threat in the attack, Odierna’s defense can shut down a Manhattan offense which simply lacks diversity. Last year, only Gucwa and Dan MacKinney contributed more than 25 points and the latter has since graduated.

Stat to know: 9 assists

Thus far this season, Spallina has dished out nine assists, including tying his career-high of five in one game against Colgate. His production as a passer has been a far cry from his freshman year where he didn’t garner a single assist through his first two career games. It’s helped the Orange ignite for periods of eight-plus goals against both Vermont and Colgate. Versus Manhattan, Spallina’s heightened ability as a distributor could prove catastrophic for the Jaspers’ defense.

Player to watch: Kyle Gucwa, attack, No. 6

Gucwa has been a mainstay in Manhattan’s attack since 2020. Now in his fifth season, Gucwa’s tallied 89 goals and 48 assists across his first four years. He earned First-Team All-MAAC honors in both 2022 and 2023 and made the Second-Team as a sophomore.

The Jaspers will likely be looking to spread the ball to Gucwa early and often on the attack. Though with a rather unknown supporting cast surrounding a6him, Syracuse has the luxury of exerting most of its defensive effort toward Gucwa. To allow their star attack to even have a slight chance of matching SU’s production, the Jaspers must find success at the faceoff X, yet that group enters the season with a big question mark.