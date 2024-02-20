Opponent preview: What to about NC State before SU’s 2nd matchup of the season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

In a maddeningly inconsistent month of February, Syracuse has its second matchup versus a team it had one of its best performances against this season. The Orange take on NC State after suffering a crushing Quad 3 defeat against Georgia Tech on the road Saturday.

The Wolfpack are in a similar boat as SU with their chances of making the NCAA Tournament decreasing by the game. Both teams have poor resumes and have been faltering since the start of conference play. NC State currently ranks fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Syracuse sits in ninth. But with the Orange a game and a half behind the Wolfpack, there is still a chance to gain a higher seed in the ACC Tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about NC State (16-9, 8-6 ACC):

All-time series

Syracuse leads 13-6.

Last time they played…

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts did not mince words. The 77-65 loss to the Orange was the “worst game we’d play the entire year.” NC State shot 35.8% from the field and 32% from 3 even though DJ Horne and Casey Morsell scored a combined 29 points.

But the night belonged to J.J. Starling, who scored a career-high 26 points. Starling said that from the warmup, he knew he was going to have a great game. He ended up scoring SU’s first 10 points en route to his career-best performance. Judah Mintz and Chris Bell combined for 33 points as well as the Orange shot 44.6%.

KenPom odds

NC State has a 66% chance of winning, with a projected score of 75-71.

The Wolfpack report

Since the loss to Syracuse, NC State is 3-2, with wins over Miami, Georgia Tech and Clemson. During that stretch, the Wolfpack shot 59% and allowed an opponent field goal percentage of 42%. But the rebounding battle has been critical in these games.

In four of those five games, NC State had fewer boards than its opponent, winning the rebounding battle only against Wake Forest. The Wolfpack have the size to dominate inside and have shooters like Horne, who shoots 43.8% from 3, to build up a sizable lead.

How Syracuse beats NC State

The Orange have posted a 2-6 record away from the JMA Wireless Dome. They don’t shoot as well when they have to go into an opposing gym. While Mintz and Starling will have to dominate like they did against No. 7 North Carolina, their teammates will have to improve.

Opponents have been daring Justin Taylor to shoot. Against the Yellow Jackets, Taylor was often left alone around the arc. The guard proceeded to misfire almost every shot. He finished 1-for-7 on the night to add to his season-total mark 31.7% from the field. If Taylor can just make two or three more of those shots, then the Orange can take the lead in these tight games.

Cindy Zhang | Digital Design Director

Stat to know: 3.03

A talking point with Syracuse this season has been its youth. As it stands, the Orange have had no seniors score any points this season with Mounir Hima serving as the elder statesman of the roster.

On the other hand, NC State has one of the most experienced rosters in the country. The Wolfpack average 3.03 years of NCAA experience, a mark that ranks 13th in the nation, according to KenPom. NC State may be inconsistent, but it has been through the ringer before and has the experience to grind out late February wins.

Player to watch: DJ Burns, forward, No. 30

SU has lost size throughout the season. With no Benny Williams, Naheem McLeod and now Peter Carey (Adrian Autry ruled Carey out for the matchup against the Wolfpack Monday), the Orange will struggle with rebounding. Therefore, the 6-foot-9 Burns can be a massive problem in Raleigh. While he only averages four rebounds per game, Burns will more likely than not only have to deal with Maliq Brown and an undersized Taylor.

With not much of a challenge in front of him, expect Burns to have a big game. If SU pulls out a victory, then expect Burns to be shut down. Either way, he’ll be the X factor.