Opponent Preview: What to know before No. 19 SU’s matchup with Miami

Syracuse’s last-second 73-72 victory over then-No. 15 Louisville was exactly what it needed to get past a four-game lull.

Since SU upset then-No. 15 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Jan. 25, it lost its next two games to ranked opponents Virginia Tech and Louisville. Those defeats were followed by wins, though the Orange had to escape late against middle-of-the-pack Atlantic Coast Conference teams Boston College and Georgia Tech. So, Syracuse’s triumph in its rematch against the Cardinals — SU’s fourth ranked victory of the season — was a welcome sign heading into the final stretch run of conference play.

Next, the Orange embark on a two-game road trip beginning Thursday against Miami. The Hurricanes currently sit at ninth place in the ACC, and have won their past two games over Clemson and Georgia Tech.

Here’s everything to know about Miami (16-7, 6-6 ACC) before it takes on No. 19 Syracuse (20-4, 10-3, ACC) Thursday in Coral Gables, Florida:

All-time series

Miami leads 20-13.

Last time they played…

The Orange bested the Hurricanes 77-68 at home on Feb. 19, 2023. It was SU’s second-to-last win of the 2022-23 regular season, at a time when it sat on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Syracuse made four 3-pointers in the opening quarter, which allowed it to take a commanding 19-11 lead. In what was a tight game the rest of the way, the first quarter proved to be the difference. SU had five double-digit scorers in the contest, which included Kennedi Perkins’ 13-point, 6-for-7 shooting performance from off the bench.

The Hurricanes report

Miami’s middling conference record doesn’t indicate how dangerous it is. Helmed by 19-year head coach Katie Meier, the Hurricanes give up the third-fewest points per game (59.6) in the ACC and boast a 9.4 point average margin of victory, which ranks 59th in the nation, per HerHoopStats.

Although they score just 69 points per contest, Miami is an efficient group. The Hurricanes have the fourth-best field goal percentage in the ACC at 43.6% and shoot a 51% clip from inside the arc, ranking No. 37 in the country in 2-point field goal percentage.

The Hurricanes have a diverse offense with five players who average at least seven points per game. Meier’s squad’s potential can best be encapsulated by its 73-59 win over then-No. 4 NC State on Jan. 18. The Hurricanes held the Wolfpack to under 30% shooting, while Miami recorded a 53.5% clip from the field.

How Syracuse beats Miami

The Hurricanes resemble Louisville — two teams without a true No. 1 scorer, but both deep rosters with strong defenses. Though where Miami severely lacks is on the defensive glass, and that’s a battle the Orange can exploit.

While SU is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country — ranking fifth in offensive board rate (41.1%), per HerHoopStats — the Hurricanes give up the 65th-most offensive rebounds nationally. Syracuse’s frontcourt of Kyra Wood, Alyssa Latham, Saniaa Wilson and Izabel Varejão should feast on the glass.

Plus, Fair gives SU an edge that the Hurricanes can’t replicate. The point guard is third in the ACC with 21.8 points per game, and is coming off a Naismith Player of the Week award for her 28-point performance against Louisville. Miami’s leading scorer, Shayeann Day-Wilson, averages just 11.7 points per game. If the outcome boils down to the final seconds, look for Fair to seize the moment.

Stat to know: 63.8%

Syracuse can afford to play aggressive defense and foul against Miami since the Hurricanes are one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in Division I. Miami shoots just 63.8% from the charity stripe, which is the 21st-lowest mark in the country. The Orange have had their free throw struggles, notably against Louisville when they finished 11-for-23, but their 73% clip is still much more efficient.

Player to watch: Shayeann Day-Wilson, guard, No. 30

Day-Wilson has been the Hurricanes’ go-to option in her junior season. A former ACC Freshman of the Year winner, she’s led Miami in scoring (11.7 points per game), 3-pointers made (45) and assists (3.7 per contest). With the Hurricanes’ limited outside scoring options, Day-Wilson will be asked to match Fair’s production.