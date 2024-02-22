Opponent Preview: What to know before No. 17 SU’s matchup against Duke

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Felisha Legette-Jack’s Syracuse squad is riding high. Currently on a five-game winning streak, its trajectory has seen a persistent, steady climb as the campaign has waned on. SU was recently ranked No. 17 in the latest AP Poll — the highest the program has ever been under Legette-Jack.

Now sitting at second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a projected No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Orange enter a crucial late-season stretch which could determine their postseason fate.

SU’s final three regular-season contests begin at home against Duke, a current No. 8 seed in ESPN’s Bracketology. Holding HerHoopStats’ No. 5 defensive rating and No. 17 overall rating in the country, the Blue Devils present a formidable matchup for the Orange.

Here’s everything to know about Duke (16-9, 8-6 ACC) before it battles No. 17 Syracuse (22-4, 12-3 ACC) at the JMA Wireless Dome Thursday:

All-time series

Duke leads 8-3.

Last time they played…

The Orange had an outing to forget on Jan. 22, 2023, when they fell to the then-No. 13 Blue Devils 62-50. An abysmal 23.1% clip from the field in the fourth quarter and a 4-for-18 performance for Dyaisha Fair proved to be the main lowlights behind the loss.

From the end of the second through a large portion of the third, SU went on a 10-minute scoreless drought. It got out to an early lead and sported strong defense, but last year’s group simply lacked enough firepower to deliver consistent upset victories.

The Blue Devils report

This year’s Duke squad — helmed by fourth-year head coach Kara Lawson — is on the doorstep of being in the upper-echelon of an uber-talented ACC. It lacks a true star, yet displays some of the best all-around basketball in the conference.

Four Blue Devils average at least nine points per game, meshing together for a team that scores 69.8 points a contest (94th in Division I) and shoots a lethal 45.1% from the field (37th in D-I). They’re even better defensively, allowing the fewest points per game in the ACC at just 58.3. Duke’s defense holds opponents to 37.7% from 2-point range — the second-worst mark in the country.

Though, the Blue Devils lack signature wins to show for it. Other than a 42-point drubbing of then-No. 23 Florida State in January, Duke has gone winless against the remainder of ranked teams it’s faced in 2023-24.

Cindy Zhang | Digital Design Director

How Syracuse beats Duke

An elite offense versus an elite defense. Something has to give. SU will need to utilize its floor spacing — which gave Virginia trouble in the Orange’s previous victory — to set itself apart from Duke.

Syracuse can’t rely on penetrating the lane against a team that stuffs its opponents inside the arc. Though, it can take advantage of the Blue Devils from behind the arc. Duke lets its opponents make 3s at a 33.2% rate, one of the worst marks in the country, according to HerHoopStats. Fair may draw double teams often, yet if she can spread the ball to a red-hot Georgia Woolley (who has scored 50 points through her last two games) it could make all the difference to defeating Duke.

This matchup warrants an opportunity for SU to get its bigs involved along the perimeter, namely Alyssa Latham and Izabel Varejão, who both have ability to shoot from range. Effectively spacing the floor and draining 3s will be key for Syracuse to avoid an upset loss.

Stat to know: 6.4 blocks per game

Rarely have the Orange faced a side that poses a greater threat at rejecting shots than the Blue Devils do. Duke ranks No. 2 in the nation in blocks with 6.4 per game as a team, according to HerHoopStats. Jadyn Donovan, Camilla Emsbo and Kennedy Brown all have swatted 30 shots or more this season, while only one SU player (Latham) has more than 30.

Player to watch: Oluchi Okananwa, guard, No. 5

One of the best players on the court Thursday will come off the bench. Duke freshman guard Oluchi Okananwa has been key to its success thus far in her debut season, dropping more than 10 points per game while leading the Blue Devils in rebounds per game (6.6).

The 5-foot-10 Okananwa has a deep skill set, as she’s garnered the most steals for Duke this season (1.6 per game) and touts a 37.3% clip from 3-point range. She plays aggressive defense and shoots 3s nearly as accurately as Fair does. Okananwa could be a grave challenge for SU’s depth to contend with.