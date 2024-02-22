Opponent Preview: What to know ahead of No. 2 Notre Dame

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After dropping two of its first three games to begin the 2024 campaign, No. 7 Syracuse opens Atlantic Coast Conference play at No. 2 Notre Dame Saturday.

The Orange are coming off a 9-8 double overtime loss to then-No. 9 Maryland in which they dropped their first game at the JMA Wireless Dome since April 9, 2022 — when they fell to then-No. 1 UNC. SU held a 4-3 lead over the Terrapins at halftime with a strong defensive effort but couldn’t hold on in the back-and-forth affair.

ND has embarked on a 4-0 start to the season, including a 14-10 win over then-No. 1 Northwestern. SU’s road matchup versus the Fighting Irish will mark its third top 10 opponent through its first four games.

Here’s everything you need to know before No. 7 Syracuse (1-2, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) faces No. 2 Notre Dame (4-0, 0-0 ACC):

All-time series

Syracuse leads 18-7.

Last time they played…

In its 2023 matchup with Notre Dame, Syracuse entered the contest 6-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation. Despite a third quarter where it was outscored 4-1, SU dominated the Fighting Irish, leading 10-3 at halftime and ultimately winning 15-7.

Led by Emma Ward’s seven assists, the Orange catapulted out to a 5-1 lead through one quarter with Ward assisting on four of SU’s five goals. The lead ballooned to seven at halftime. Megan Carney, Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Tyrrell combined for 11 goals in SU’s seventh-straight win to start the season.

The Fighting Irish report

ND’s 2023 season ended at the hands of the same opponent as SU. Boston College defeated the Fighting Irish 20-6 in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals, one round before it took down Syracuse.

This year, the Fighting Irish have one of the strongest resumes in the nation. ND returns a ton of talent from a year ago including IWLCA First-Team All-American Jackie Wolak while also adding a top transfer in Arden Tierney. A year ago, Tierney starred for Richmond, tallying 94 points in her senior season. Through four games with Notre Dame, Tierney has five goals and six assists.

Despite being ranked No. 2 in the nation, Notre Dame isn’t leading the pack in many statistical categories. Where it has stuck out thus far, though, has been on defense. The Fighting Irish allow just 5.5 goals per game and are seventh in the nation in caused turnovers, averaging 12.25.

How SU beats Notre Dame

Despite stumbling through its first three games, SU still has the formula and star power to compete with teams like Notre Dame. There’s no doubt ND is coming in with exuding confidence after knocking off the top team in the country and shooting up from No. 8 to No. 2.

But with Syracuse’s lock down defense as of late, if its offense can get going early, SU will put up a fight that can result in a win. The Orange defense gave up just 16 total goals to their last two opponents.

A Syracuse win begins with a fast start. In its two losses, the Orange combined for just three goals in the first quarter of both games. A slow start simply can’t happen Saturday if SU wants to get back to .500 and make a statement on the road.

Stat to know: 13.83

Notre Dame is averaging 41.5 shots per game entering its matchup with SU, 13.83 more than Syracuse. ND’s average ranks first in the country through Feb. 18.

SU has allowed 31 shots per game through its first three games. After struggling early in the first quarter against Northwestern, SU changed its defense from zone to man-to-man. Versus Army and Maryland, the Orange established their zone, allowing 25.5 shots per game over the two game stretch. ND’s attack should create another tough day for Syracuse’s defense.

Player to watch: Jackie Wolak, attack, No. 23

Following a breakout senior season in 2023 where she tallied 105 points, Wolak returns for her fifth season with the Fighting Irish. In their upset win over Northwestern, Wolak tallied four goals and two assists.

Wolak leads Notre Dame in goals, assists and points through its first four games. Against the Orange, Wolak will certainly get on the scoresheet despite Syracuse’s defense limiting Maryland to nine goals. For SU, it’s just a matter of limiting her production as much as possible.