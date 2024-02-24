Olivia Adamson, Natalie Smith lead No. 7 SU to 16-14 win over No. 2 Notre Dame

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse made a comeback effort against then-No. 1 Northwestern on Feb. 10 after trailing 11-6 at halftime. Olivia Adamson and Natalie Smith rallied for a combined six goals in the second half, but the Orange still lost 18-15. Against Notre Dame, the pair was in a similar position, trailing 10-6 at halftime. In the second half against the Fighting Irish, the pair combined for six second-half goals again — this time the performance led Syracuse to an upset victory.

Following a foul on Notre Dame’s Kelly Denes, Adamson set up for a free position chance with SU trailing 10-6 and 11:54 left in the third quarter. Adamson picked up the ball on the right side of the 8-meter and fired it past ND goalie Lilly Callahan.

Adamson’s goal kick-started a six-goal third quarter by the Orange, including three goals by Smith and another by Adamson. The 6-1 third quarter lifted SU to a 12-11 lead, its first lead since the first quarter.

After trailing at halftime, Adamson and Smith led No. 7 Syracuse (2-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a 16-14 win over No. 2 Notre Dame (4-1, 0-1 ACC). Adamson, a junior, and Smith, a senior, combined for eight goals on the day. The pair leads SU in goals this season with 13 each. Unlike the loss to the Wildcats, the duo’s offensive performance was enough to secure the victory Saturday and led SU to its first win in ACC play.

“(Adamson and Smith) were awesome today,” SU head coach Kayla Treanor said. “Olivia is so consistent for us and (Smith) today was specifically a big spark.”

Adamson opened the scoring for the Orange, netting the first shot she took to give SU an early 1-0 lead at the 13:26 mark of the first quarter. She took a pass from Emma Ward and fired it past Callahan.

Syracuse led 3-2 before Smith netted her first score of the game. Following a foul on Aine Maseker, Smith was granted a free position shot and she converted, extending the SU lead to 4-2 at the 8:41 mark of the first quarter.

Though from Smith’s goal to halftime, the Fighting Irish went on an 8-2 scoring run, taking a 10-6 lead. SU’s offense was silenced in the second quarter as sophomore Meghan Rode scored the only goal of the quarter.

Three minutes into the second half, Adamson’s score cut SU’s deficit to three. Just 23 seconds later, Smith got a free position chance and fired the ball low past Callahan, making the game 10-8.

Kathryn Morrissey pushed the Fighting Irish lead back to three goals after scoring off a feed from the X. Then Syracuse began rolling on the backs of Smith and Adamson.

One minute later, Smith scored again by dipping her elbow for a side-sling score, which cut SU’s deficit to two goals. The goal started a 4-0 scoring run for the Orange. At the 5:15 mark of the third quarter, Adamson fired it past Callahan, and after a video review, the goal was confirmed, which pulled the Orange within one goal.

With three minutes left in the third quarter, Smith dashed down the field leading a fast break and dodged her defender on the right side of the goal to tie the game at 11-11. Smith’s fourth goal of the game brought SU to its first tie since the 7:12 mark of the first quarter.

With 28 seconds left in the quarter, Rode dodged Notre Dame defenders and gave SU its first lead since the first quarter. After three quarters, the Orange led 12-11 behind a 3-goal quarter by Smith.

“Natalie has played really well for us so far this year,” Treanor said to the media on Tuesday. “And for her, she sees an opportunity to step up especially on the offensive end. And we’re going to need her this year.”

In the first minute of the fourth quarter, Smith was called for her second yellow card, causing her to be removed from the game temporarily.

Notre Dame tied the game 12-12, but then the Orange responded with a 3-0 run to take a 15-12 lead. Notre Dame scored to bring it to a two-score game, but Adamson stepped up in Smith’s absence by netting her fourth of the game. The Fighting Irish scored one more time but it was too late and SU held on for the victory.

Against the Wildcats, Adamson and Smith’s six second-half goals was not enough to lead SU to a win. But versus the Fighting Irish, Smith and Adamson led a fearless Orange attack that outscored the Fighting Irish 10-4 in the second half, resulting in a comeback win.

“We’re building every single game and getting better as a unit,” Adamson said. “That’s all you can ask for and that’s the right direction.”