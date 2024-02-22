ODI seminar stresses the impact of words, actions as microaggressions

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Eleven Syracuse University faculty and staff members gathered at Hinds Hall Wednesday morning for a seminar hosted by SU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion to discuss the impacts of microaggressions on students.

Microaggressions are comments that subtly express prejudice toward a person from a marginalized group and can often be unintentional or subconscious, Carlee Kerr, a graduate assistant in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, said.

Christina Papaleo, the co-event organizer and diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility learning and development specialist, said the definition of microaggressions has evolved over time.

“The first forms of microaggressions were racial microaggressions,” Papaleo said. “If you Google microaggressions, you’ll see racial specific, and then it expanded to other minoritized groups such as indigenous folks, disabled folks, etc.”

The seminar’s goal was to foster a positive environment for faculty, staff and students by engaging attendees in reflecting on how their language has impacts, according to the SU calendar. Negative language, even when unintentional, can affect marginalized groups, Papaleo said.

Papaleo emphasized that non-verbal cues can also be interpreted as a form of microaggression, even when on accident. For instance, not making eye contact with the person you are speaking to is a non-verbal cue that could be taken the wrong way.

Papaleo said that she has seen this kind of misunderstanding in the disability community. She said that looking at a service animal instead of its owner is considered to be a “nonverbal way or a micro-assault.”

She also said that a similar trend follows the deaf and hard of hearing community, as “looking and talking to a sign language interpreter instead of the person” could be considered a microaggression.

Kerr said that microaggressions can also negatively impact international students, as they can be accused of using artificial intelligence because of a language barrier and other preconceived notions.

“Oftentimes we’ve realized that we do have these biases,” Kerr said. “We do find ourselves kind of believing these stereotypes just from the way that we’ve been conditioned in society. Just reminding ourselves to give ourselves grace because once again, we do live in a society where the media can really dictate how we see the world around us.”

The seminar concluded with a discussion of common terms and situations, like using the term “hey guys” to refer to not just men, but any gender, and how hurtful it can be.

“We don’t like what social identities to think about the most or the least, gender or sexual orientation and sexual identity can be more of a priority than others, and that could determine how much the statement of ‘hey guys’ is impacted,” Papaleo said. “I don’t want to feel like I’m in a male-dominated society all the time and this is a constant reminder of that.”