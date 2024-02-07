ODI holds discussion about stereotypes against Muslim Americans in workshop

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted a workshop Tuesday to address stereotypes around Muslim American adolescents as part of its “Lunch and Learn” series.

Fatima Seyma Kizil and Ibrahim Kizil presented their research in the “Challenging Stereotypes around Muslim Americans: Fostering Inclusivity for All” session, emphasizing the importance of discussing critical issues and breaking negative stereotypes in the classroom.

Despite having her “own privilege” and coming from a well-educated family in Turkey, Seyma Kizil, a Ph.D. candidate of Literacy Education and graduate teaching assistant at SU’s Reading and Language Arts department, said she still felt discrimination and stereotypes as a Muslim woman because of her hijab.

Seyma Kizil said she began to wear her hijab in seventh grade, and her mother, who was a hijabi, questioned why she chose to wear it “so early” as it could cause “a lot of trouble.” In her presentation, she said the hijab is often “misinterpreted” as a symbol of male dominance.

She added that structures have changed over the years, as students now can continue their education with a hijab while she was not allowed to wear one at her school.

Muslim Black men in society often do not encounter stereotypes because of their appearance, Seyma Kizil said, while Muslim Black hijabis have the “identifier” of the hijab.

“A Muslim Black man in the society doesn’t encounter stereotypes because (he’s) a Muslim because no one knows he’s Muslim,” Seyma Kizil said. “But … a Muslim Black hijabi in the society encountered a lot of stereotypes.”

Seyma Kizil and Kizil referenced the book “Huda F Are You?” — a young adult graphic novel that follows author Huda Fahmy as she realizes that hijabi isn’t the only identity she carries. Seyma Kizil and Kizil paired the themes of the book with real-life experiences of students in her book club at the Islamic Society of Central New York, which Seyma Kizil designed to better understand young Muslim participants’ literacy practices.

Ibrahim Kizil and Fatima Seyma Kizil (left to right) present their research during the “Lunch and Learn” series hosted by Syracuse University’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Ibrahim Kizil believes that it is important for college students, especially people in the school of education, to be aware of Muslim American stereotypes so that they know to provide Muslim students they eventually teach with books they see themselves in, he said.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

Seyma Kizil referenced the following three themes from the book in her presentation: identity-steps, identifiability and stereotypes around being Muslim and Islamophobia as well as adolescents’ resistance and counteractions to these situations.

Kizil emphasized the importance of the presentation and reading novels like “Huda F Are You?” for students, especially for those studying in SU’s School of Education.

“Every student needs to see in the book themselves,” Kizil said. “It doesn’t matter (if they’re) in high school and middle school or college, they should provide that kind of boost to their students.”

Seyma Kizil said the character had a good community and allyship, which helped her eventually find the courage to resist stereotypes and allowed her to have “better” identity.

“Societal factors affect people’s judgments and may cause bias around underrepresented groups,” Seyma Kizil said. “To combat concrete Islamophobia, a distinguished method is to encourage students to identify, explore and inquire about such problems while engaging in authentic processes.”

Through Seyma Kizil and Kizil’s research, they found that students didn’t face stereotypes during interactions with their friends or in classes where teachers supported discussion about critical issues and encouraged the breaking of stereotypes.

Seyma Kizil also explained the importance of opening “unseen barriers” between the underrepresented group of students and classes, which can help reduce the possibility of Islamophobia.

“One of my participants said ‘just one good teacher (changes) a lot,’” Seyma Kizil said.

Tanya Williamson, the assistant vice president of ODI, said the objective of the presentation was to encourage dialogue and more understanding.

“The intention is for us all to come together, learn some new ideas, reflect on diversity and inclusion, as well as have dialogue with each other,” Williamson said.

ODI will host its next Lunch and Learn Series event, “Exploring Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in ‘German Literature Since 1945’ through Democratic Teaching Practices,” on Feb. 23 in Hendricks Chapel.

“It is vital to provide space for self-critical organizations to students to break stereotypes and hierarchies in society,” Seyma Kizil said.