Observations from No. 19 Syracuse’s win over Miami: Woolley’s offense, playing from ahead

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Two weeks after an 81-69 loss to then-No. 16 Louisville on the road, No. 19 Syracuse has ripped off four straight wins. Two-straight tight victories over Boston College and Georgia Tech set up a rematch with the Cardinals. In a game, which Syracuse trailed the majority of, the Orange clawed their way back. Down nine with just over six minutes remaining, Syracuse locked in down the stretch.

SU trailed by one with the clock winding down as Dyaisha Fair was fouled by Olivia Cochran — which was deemed intentional. Fair knocked down the ensuing free throws as Syracuse came out with a 73-72 victory.

Coming off arguably its biggest win of the season, the Orange faced a different test in the Miami Hurricanes. Despite a 0.500 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Hurricanes proved themselves to be a dangerous team after a 73-59 win over then-No. 4 NC State on Jan. 18.

Syracuse got off to a hot start and led by double digits at halftime, despite a poor shooting performance from Fair. The Orange looked to be in control for most of the game, especially in the second and third quarters. But Miami came on strong in the fourth, turning up the pressure defensively, but Syracuse did just enough in the end to hang on for the win.

Here’s some observations from (Syracuse’s 21-4, 11-3 ACC) 71-60 win over Miami (16-8, 6-7 ACC):

Woolley shines

With Fair carrying most of the load on offense for Syracuse at times this season, it’s always a positive to see different players step up and contribute on the offensive end. Against Miami, Georgia Wooley shouldered some offensive load early on for Syracuse. On one of SU’s first offensive possessions, Woolley aggressively drove baseline before throwing up a tough floater which dropped through contact.

After Alyssa Latham was cut off on the baseline, she found Woolley who drove right before quickly pulling up and knocking down a midrange jumper for her second bucket. Then after two-straight misses from Woolley, Miami came down the floor in transition, but turned it over. Fair pushed the ball the other way to Woolley who pump faked to get her defender in the air and finished easily to put SU up 15-7.

Woolley’s jumper a couple minutes later put Syracuse ahead 17-10. The junior has been a steady presence for Syracuse throughout the season, finishing in double figures 14 times entering Thursday — including six times in the last eight games. In the second quarter, Woolley had already eclipsed that mark after banking in a tough fadeaway to put SU up eight. Multiple 3s down the stretch from Woolley helped quiet the Hurricanes, closing out the win.

Woolley’s performance against Miami was one of her best of the season, and the Orange needed it. She finished with 24 points — her most points since March 24, 2023 — on 10-for-19 shooting.

Playing from ahead?

Syracuse hasn’t played with the lead much this season. It’s become known for its wild comebacks, highlighted by its most recent win over Louisville where SU trailed by nine in the fourth quarter. Earlier in the year against Clemson and Florida State, Syracuse pulled off back-to-back 18- and 19- point comebacks for wins at home.

But against Miami it was a different story. The usual lackadaisical play in the first half didn’t appear and the Orange controlled the pace throughout. SU limited turnovers with just four in the first 20 minutes, while shooting 51.5%. Despite Fair hitting just two field goals in the first half, SU’s performance culminated in an 11-point halftime lead — its first halftime lead since its win over No. 15 Notre Dame on Jan. 25.

Even with the lead, Syracuse didn’t let up in the third quarter. The Orange’s zone defense stifled whatever Miami tried to get going on offense. On back-to-back possessions Syracuse forced the Hurricanes into tough shots which the Orange converted into easy looks in transition. First Alaina Rice scored her 1,000th collegiate point before Woolley finished in transition to put SU up 15 — its largest lead of the game to that point.

But then came Miami. After leading by 17 at one point, Miami came storming back, a layup by Ja’Leah Williams cut SU’s lead down to seven. With two and a half minutes left another Williams bucket got it down to 61-56. Despite the fourth quarter blitz from the Hurricanes, Syracuse survived by getting just enough down the stretch to stave off the upset.

Fair struggles

Fair has been everything for Syracuse this season. At times SU has been a little too reliant on Fair, highlighted by its 12-point loss to Louisville. When Fair struggles, typically does Syracuse, but last week the Orange showed they can grind out wins even if Fair doesn’t have a good game. Against Georgia Tech, Fair shot just 5-for-18 from the field, but the Orange came out with a three-point win.

Against Miami, Fair didn’t have her prettiest display. Outside of a deep 3-pointer early in the first quarter, the point guard only hit one shot in the first half. Fair was often hounded on the perimeter by Miami guards Shayeen Day-Wilson and Jasmyne Roberts, forcing her into contested looks from range or tough drives to the basket. With a couple minutes remaining in the first half, Fair was flanked by Woolley for a 2-on-1 chance. Fair kept the ball herself, but got caught in between, being called for carrying the ball before putting up a shot. Despite Fair’s 2-for-7 effort in the first half, Syracuse led by double digits.

Fair’s struggles bled into the second half. But with just over a minute left, she drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing — her first field goal since the first half — to put the dagger in Miami as the Orange led by 11. To put extra icing on the cake, she drilled another triple on SU’s last offensive possession of the game. Despite the two late shots from deep, Fair was a measly 2-for-12 to that point. But Syracuse showed it can win once again when Fair has an off game.