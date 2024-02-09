No. 9 Syracuse closes out 3-game week with comfortable 16-3 win over Manhattan

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s opening three-game stretch wasn’t by design. The last time the Orange played three games in one week was 2013, when Gait’s women’s lacrosse squad lost to Maryland in the Final Four. While creating the schedule, he hoped to have that same set in eight or nine days.

“It’s fun. You’re not waiting around for the next game, you’re right into preparing for a new opponent… And so far, so good,” Gait said Thursday.

The Orange passed their opening two tests with flying colors, defeating Vermont and Colgate by a combined 21 goals. On Friday, there was absolutely no hesitation to continue that trend.

Mason Kohn won the opening faceoff and immediately scored from the right side, catalyzing an attack that went a perfect 3-for-3 on its first three possessions. Syracuse (3-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) reached double-digits in scoring with four minutes left in the first half, eventually closing out a busy seven days with a 16-3 win over Manhattan (0-1, 0-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Joey Spallina scored 10 points, the most by a Syracuse player since Ryan Powell in 2000. His seven assists were the most since Stephen Rehfuss in 2020.

The Jaspers gave up the fewest goals per game in the country last year (8.00) with now SU assistant John Odierna at the helm of the program. Their defense, without key players like Christian Clifford and Joseph Persico, couldn’t replicate any of that Odierna magic.

More importantly, Manhattan was without faceoff specialist Liam McDonough, who recorded a 55.8% winning percentage and picked up a team-best 83 ground balls in 2023. James Hogan was its new go-to specialist Friday with Jaziel Rivera rotating in as well.

After Kohn dominated against Hogan on the game’s opening faceoff, freshman John Mullen took his turn. Mullen easily won the clamp, giving it to Spallina on the left side. Spallina cut toward the middle, dropping it to Owen Hiltz, who ripped a lefty shot into the top of the net.

For the third straight game, Spallina’s ability to distribute was the key to Syracuse’s offense. After finding Hiltz, he threaded a pass to Jake Stevens right at the crease. Later in the first half, he returned to his normal spot at X. He found Luke Rhoa wide open in the center of the field for SU’s fifth score, then Hiltz charging in from the right side early in the second quarter.

By the 4:50 mark of the second quarter, Spallina had tied a career-high five assists, which he set on Monday against Colgate. He set a new career-high before the half ended.

Hiltz was as much of a problem for Manhattan as Spallina. Hiltz returned the favor for his opening goal midway through the first quarter, charging from the right side of the field before lofting the ball to Spallina for an underhand shot. Instead of creating his own shot with four minutes left in the first period, he located Saam Olexo unmarked from 15 yards out. Less than a minute later, Hiltz dumped it off to Stevens for his second goal.

With Spallina and Hiltz conducting the offense, as well as Kohn and Mullen dominating at the faceoff X, Odierna’s defense had little work to do. Still, it managed to stop the Jaspers on the majority of their limited possessions, holding them to two goals in the opening half.

The Jaspers’ first score came after they won at the faceoff X for the first time three minutes into the game. But SU rattled off seven straight goals before Manhattan could get on the board again.

Manhattan’s second goal came with less than a minute remaining in the first half. Kyle Gucwa kept the ball at X, sending it over the cage to Scott O’Connor, who gained a step on Caden Kol. O’Connor fired a lefty shot past Will Mark.

Surprisingly, the Orange answered back twice in the remaining 56 seconds. More surprisingly, they did it in the final seven seconds.

After taking roughly 45 seconds off the clock, Spallina got the ball at X. Completely alone, he took his time to spot Hiltz, who was roughly 12 yards out, for an easy step-down attempt.

Kohn won the ensuing faceoff, and tried to bounce the ball in directly after gaining possession. He was close, missing just left of the cage. Luckily, Spallina was there for support. He caught the ball in mid-air and redirected it back to its original destination with one second left on the clock.

The blazing start lost its steam in the third quarter as Syracuse continued to submit empty possessions. Hiltz turned the ball over twice while shots either went wide or clanged off the post.

The Orange got out of their rut with five minutes left in the period, off a man-up opportunity following an unnecessary roughness penalty on Matthew Scully. Spallina received the ball on the left side of the field, whipping it right to Connor Hapward’s stick.

Spallina picked up the deflection, quickly tossing it to Tucker Kellogg before getting it right back. He rocketed an underhand attempt from the same exact spot, this time beating Hapward to give SU a 13-3 lead.

Kohn won the next faceoff, granting Syracuse another chance on the man-up. It took full advantage as Spallina found Christian Mulé cutting toward the left side of the crease. Mulé caught the ball and fired in a single motion for his first goal of the game. The score was Mulé’s first of the evening, while marking Spallina’s seventh and final assist.