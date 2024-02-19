No. 19 Syracuse’s season-high 12 3-pointers propels its victory over Virginia

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Dyaisha Fair closed out Syracuse’s 22nd win by making two crucial mid-range shots to halt Virginia’s comeback effort. But the Orange’s efficient 3-point shooting is what propelled them to hold a double-digit lead for the majority of the game.

Though throughout the season, that hasn’t been the case. SU’s 32.2% 3-point percentage ranked 125th in Division I entering Sunday’s contest, according to HerHoopStats, and that mark dips under 30% when not accounting for Fair. While the Orange rode a four-game winning streak upon arriving in Charlottesville, they shot just 16-for-56 (28.6%) from 3 in their previous three contests.

But No. 19 Syracuse (22-4, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) made a season-high 12 3-pointers Sunday, propelling it to an 85-79 win over Virginia (12-13, 4-10 ACC). The Orange were 14-1 when they made at least 30% of their 3s in a game heading into the afternoon. Against UVA, they drained a season-best 60% (12-for-20) of their shots from behind the arc. Fair led SU with five 3-point makes while Georgia Woolley tied a season-high with four.

From the get-go, Syracuse set the tone for its dominant 3-point outing. Following back-to-back misses to open the game from each team, SU guard Alaina Rice corralled the defensive rebound and brought the ball across the court before handing it off to Fair on a dribble handoff.

Virginia was playing man-to-man, but once Fair penetrated inside the arc from the top of the key, UVA’s Paris Clark left her assignment to help contain Fair’s drive. This left Rice open on the right wing, and the graduate student enjoying a career-best season from behind the arc nailed SU’s first 3 of the game and its first points.

After Fair knocked down her first shot of the game to give SU a 5-0 lead, Rice picked off an inbound pass and raced up the court trying to spark a transition bucket. UVA’s defense recovered well, forcing Rice to dish the ball to Fair in the corner.

Instead of forcing a shot with three defenders laying eyes on her, Fair took a dribble inside the arc and fired a pass to Woolley at the top of the key. With Woolley trailing the fast break, Kymora Johnson applied pressure to Fair which left SU’s second-leading scorer wide open. After carrying the Orange’s scoring load in their 71-60 win over Miami despite shooting 1-for-6 from 3, Woolley drained the open 3 giving Syracuse an 8-0 lead two minutes into the game that forced UVA to call a timeout.

Over the next three minutes, the Orange and Cavaliers traded points with SU maintaining a 16-9 lead. Camryn Taylor tried nailing a mid-range jumper to bring UVA within five, but her shot was blocked by Kyra Wood. Rice again got Syracuse moving in transition and as she did on her first 3-pointer, Woolley trailed the play before Rice dished her the ball for a wide-open triple that gave SU its first double-digit lead of the game.

Later in the quarter, Izabel Varejão knocked down her fifth 3-pointer of the season which helped Syracuse command a 24-10 lead after the first quarter. All four of the Orange’s first-quarter 3-point makes were assisted, contributing toward a tied-for-season-high 19 team assists.

Three and a half minutes into the second, UVA cut Syracuse’s lead down to nine, but Fair drained a catch-and-shoot 3 five feet beyond the 3-point arc that erased the momentum the Cavaliers had gained.

With SU retaining a 12-point lead a minute and a half later, it corralled consecutive defensive stops despite Taylor corralling an offensive rebound. Woolley pulled down the rebound and got the Orange out in transition but after passing to Rice, she elected to slow SU down and pass the ball behind to Fair.

Fair decided to penetrate the lane, causing UVA’s defense to collapse on her. This allowed Woolley to dive into the left corner uncontested and she drained the catch-and-shoot opportunity to give SU a 36-21 lead at the 4:27 mark of the second quarter.

Virginia tried to respond with back-to-back 3-point attempts but en route to an 8-for-24 outing from 3, it missed both. The Orange initially got the ball to forward Alyssa Latham on the block but after Taylor unsuccessfully gambled trying to steal the ball, UVA’s defense was forced to rotate leaving Rice open at the top of the key. Rice splashed the open opportunity, helping SU take an 18-point lead, its highest of the game.

At halftime, the Orange controlled a 45-28 lead, but Virginia cut their lead down to 49-41 midway through the quarter. Johnson missed a 3 off the back iron that would’ve cut the Cavaliers’ deficit down to five and the long rebound hauled in by Fair got Syracuse out in transition.

As Fair entered the paint, she was hounded by three defenders but still found Woolley in the right corner, who knocked down her third 3-pointer to put the Orange on the beneficiary of a pivotal six-point swing.

Ignited by Woolley’s triple, SU retained an around 10-point lead until Fair drained two flame-throwing 3s — one where she was fouled and another where she dropped UVA forward London Clarkson on a mismatch — at the end of the third quarter to give Syracuse a 15-point cushion going into the fourth.

Though Syracuse faltered late, getting outscored 28-19, its 3-point prowess gave Fair a necessary cushion to escape the Cavaliers down the stretch.