Jessamyn Neuhaus announced as director of Center for Learning and Teaching Excellence

Jessamyn Neuhaus has been named the next director of Syracuse University’s Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence, according to a Monday news release.

Neuhaus, who is currently the director of the Center for Teaching Excellence at SUNY Plattsburgh, has taught courses in history, race, religion and gender throughout her time in higher education.

“I am elated to be joining the Syracuse University CTLE. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with these outstanding faculty, professionals, staff and students, and so excited to become a member of the Syracuse pedagogical community of practice,” Neuhaus said in the release.

CTLE is the university’s faculty collaboration center, “committed to support(ing) and develop(ing) Syracuse University faculty.” The center offers resources including panels and seminars, according to its website. Margaret Usdansky has been CTLE’s interim director since August 2022.

Neuhaus has previously taught at Denison University, Case Western Reserve University, Oregon State University, Lewis and Clark College, Portland Community College, California State University East Bay and New College of California. She holds a doctoral and a master’s degree from Claremont Graduate University and a bachelor’s degree from the College of Wooster.

In her time as CTE director at Plattsburgh, Neuhaus implemented a new mission and vision statement and established the Department Delegate program as well as a CTE Advisory Board composed of faculty and staff. Neuhaus also created a CTE Student Think Tank and set up the “Thank a Professor” and “CTE Superstar” programs, according to the release.

“Jessamyn is noted for her skill in building collaborative partnerships, listening and responding carefully, supporting teachers across all ranks and levels of experience and centering diversity, equity and inclusion in all of her work,” Lois Agnew, SU’s associate provost for academic programs, said in the release. “We are extremely fortunate that Jessamyn has agreed to lead the CTLE, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with her.”

In addition to its syllabus and teaching consultations this school year, CTLE has featured conversations and programming regarding “Teaching in the Face of Tragedy and Conflict”, “Teaching and Learning in the Age of Artificial Intelligence” and “Discussion on Stress-Aware/Trauma-Informed Teaching.”

Neuhaus will take over the position on Aug. 1.

“I very much look forward to building connections with other centers, programs, departments and individuals on campus, and to supporting educators’ innovative, inclusive, and scholarly teaching,” Neuhaus said.