Le Moyne men’s basketball is exceeding expectations in jump to D-I

When the idea to play Le Moyne College’s men’s basketball was brought up to Villanova, Robert Depersia, who has two sons on the Wildcats coaching staff, said players initially thought it was scheduling a French professional team.

Le Moyne is not located in France, but the school located five miles from Syracuse’s campus is foreign to Division I athletics. In May 2023, it was announced the Dolphins were making the jump to college sports’ top division as part of the Northeast Conference.

Mike Depersia, a fifth-year senior at Le Moyne and Robert Depersia’s third son, helped connect the two schools to set up the game. Le Moyne hung around for the first 10 minutes of the contest but struggled to keep pace with one of the most historic programs in college basketball, losing 83-57.

Despite the loss, it was a beneficial experience for Le Moyne, Head Coach Nate Champion said. Playing Villanova helped fund the basketball program at a sum it couldn’t find in Division II. It also was nationally broadcast on FS1.

Heading into their first-ever season in D-I, the Dolphins were predicted to finish last in the NEC, but have thrived in unique circumstances under Champion, 32, the second-youngest head coach in D-I men’s basketball. Le Moyne is tied for third place in the conference and is positioned to make a run in the NEC Tournament.

“Come check us out,” Champion said. “We play a fun brand of basketball and we play hard. Coming here to Ted Grant Court, there’s not a bad seat in the house.”

A 12-minute drive from the JMA Wireless Dome sits a much smaller, personable basketball arena. Henninger Athletic Center holds approximately 2,300 people and has seats on 3-of-4 sides of the court. Draping the walls behind each basket are all of Le Moyne’s past NCAA championship banners and tournament appearances.

The only difference from last year, though, is the NEC logo layered across the gym. On the walls, above the free throw line and on the basket padding sits the black and blue conference logo. Nine banners for each team in the NEC are raised in the back corner of the gym.

Prior to May 2023, there had been whispers of Le Moyne preparing to move to D-I. The process was extensive, and both the NEC and Le Moyne needed to make sure it was the right fit. Le Moyne wasn’t just sending its men’s basketball program up a level, it was upgrading all 21 of its sports teams.

“They’ve certainly shown that they can compete at this level,” said NEC commissioner Noreen Morris. “It’s just a matter of putting it together day in and day out and that’s the hard part.”

With Name, Image and Likeness and a modern recruiting landscape, the transition was already going to prove to be a challenge. But because the announcement was made so late, the men’s basketball roster was cemented before the switch to D-I.

Champion had never coached a D-1 game until this year. Much of his staff — made up of Ben Swank, Ben Marrello, Antwan Ballinger, and Anton Vrebac — are all younger and less experienced than he is. Yet, Champion appeared calm and collected on the sidelines during the team’s win over Central Connecticut State on Feb. 15 — masking his intensity and focus that has helped steer his team toward an NEC Tournament berth.

To help his staff, Champion added assistant coach Jamie Young, who has over 20 years of experience coaching in the NBA with the Celtics. Champion also solidified his roster with eight new players, a mix of high school recruits and transfers. In total, only four players had some level of Division I experience before the season, and seven of the 15 players are coming straight off a season playing in D-II.

Regardless of where each player came from, the camaraderie at the team’s practice Monday was evident. The players relentlessly competed in live drills, each with their own chip on their shoulder to help propel Le Moyne.

“A lot of these guys were overlooked by schools that we’re playing,” Champion said. “Our guys have really embraced the challenges that have come along with the year.”

After beating Central Connecticut State — which was tied for first place in the conference at the time — on Feb. 15, the Dolphins sit fifth in the NEC with four games left on their schedule.

To start against the Blue Devils, the gym was about a third full. The room was quiet outside of the game being played and incoming fans’ shoes squeaking on the court as they walked to their seats. Yet, as the game progressed, the Le Moyne spectators began to show more passion as the Dolphins began to overtake the Blue Devils.

After the victory, the public address announcer informed the crowd that Le Moyne was eligible for the NEC Tournament.

Excitement for Le Moyne men’s basketball is slowly growing. Quality opponents that Le Moyne played on the road this year, such as Army and Binghamton, will come to Henninger next season. While the Orange and the Dolphins have previously played in exhibition games, there have been talks about the two meeting for an official in-season game, according to Le Moyne assistant athletics director Craig Lane.

“It could be a really cool rivalry,” Champion said. “For us, we have to continue to build Le Moyne. Syracuse already has their brand and recognition, and Le Moyne is trying to get to one of those teams you see routinely in March Madness.”