Kamile Kralikaite named to 2024 ACC Watch List

Kamile Kralikaite was added to the 2024 ACC Watch List Thursday. Kralikaite, a senior, was one of nine rowers on the list. For the past three seasons, Kralikaite rowed as part of SU’s varsity eight and was a key member of the boat that won the 2023 ACC Championship and placed eighth at the NCAA Championship.

Kralikaite was also named to the 2023 All-ACC team for her accomplishments. She won the U23 World Championship last July with former Syracuse rower, Martyna Kazlauskaite. It marked the second time the pair rowed together in that event after winning silver in 2022.

Last September, Kralikaite and Ieva Adomaviciute qualified for the 2024 Olympics, securing a spot in the women’s pair event for Lithuania, Kralikaite’s home country. She decided to come back to Syracuse for her senior year to train more before competing there this summer.

Kralikaite and the Orange begin their 2024 season with a scrimmage against Virginia on March 16. Their first meet is a week later in the ACC/Big Ten/Ivy Dual against Indiana, Penn and Radcliffe.