Joey Spallina, Mason Kohn earn ACC Player of the Week honors

Syracuse attack Joey Spallina and Mason Kohn both earned Atlantic Coast Conference player of the week honors, the conference announced Tuesday. Spallina was named ACC offensive player of the week, while Kohn earned defensive player of the week.

Through SU’s three wins from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, Spallina racked up a Division-I leading 26 points, including the most assists in the country (16) and the second-most goals (10). Against Manhattan, Spallina had a career-high seven assists as part of a 10-point game — SU’s first since Ryan Powell in 2000.

Spallina has found most of his success from X across his first three appearances. Syracuse’s attack has revolved around his heightened ability to distribute, and it’s gotten a proper boost from the sophomore’s goal-scoring prowess. He’s finished with a hat trick or better in every game thus far, including a four-goal performance in the Orange’s win over Colgate on Feb. 5.

Kohn has dominated as well, going 47-for-61 at the faceoff X so far. After two seasons at Tufts, Kohn was brought in to help strengthen a unit which struggled last season, winning an ACC-worst 41.9% of its faceoffs. Through three games, Kohn has made the transition to the Division I level look easy. In SU’s most recent matchup against Manhattan, Kohn went 14-for-15 as SU defeated the Jaspers 16-3. Along with his faceoff dominance, Kohn has shown a knack for scoring with two goals and four assists.

Spallina and Kohn’s performances have led Syracuse to a 3-0 start for the second straight season. The Orange have outscored their opponents 54-20 so far and earned the No. 5 spot in Inside Lacrosse’s Week 1 poll.