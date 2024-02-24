‘Jim Boeheim Day’ honors Hall of Fame head coach

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Feb. 24, 2024 is officially “Jim Boeheim Day.”

According to proclamations presented to him following Syracuse’s win over Notre Dame Saturday, SU Athletics honored Boeheim in a ceremony with a variety of videos and presentations to mark the Hall of Fame head coach’s day.

Boeheim finished his 47-year career in charge of the program last March, after the Orange’s buzzer-beater 77-74 defeat to Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Totaling 1,015 recognized wins, he finished with 35 NCAA Tournament appearances, compiling 18 Sweet 16, seven Elite Eight, and five Final Four appearances. He coached the program to its first — and still only — national championship in 2003.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for giving me a life nobody could have asked for,” Boeheim said in his remarks to Syracuse fans.

Jim Boeheim’s wife Juli (pictured, middle) gets emotional during the “Jim Boeheim Day” postgame ceremony following SU’s win over Notre Dame. Meghan Hendricks | Senior Staff Photographer

Boeheim first started at Syracuse when he walked onto the men’s basketball program in 1963, where he played until 1966. He later became an assistant under Roy Danforth before taking over in 1976. Boeheim was inducted into the NCAA Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.

Saturday’s postgame ceremony was led by Syracuse University alumnus and sports broadcaster Mike Tirico. Thousands of fans waited in the stands to watch, while the current SU men’s basketball staff and players watched on the sidelines, surrounded by numerous program alumni.

“I’d like to thank Adrian (Autry) and the players for turning a very boring game into an exciting finish,” Boeheim joked.

Various appreciation videos from notable people such as former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, former UNC head coach Roy Williams, sports broadcaster and SU alumnus Ian Eagle, among others, were displayed on the JMA Wireless Dome screen prior to Boeheim walking onto the court.

At halftime of SU’s game Saturday, St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino and Washington head coach Mike Hopkins shared some remarks through videos, too.

Once Boeheim entered the court, he was presented with various gifts and proclamations. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon presented Boeheim with a proclamation on behalf of the county.

State Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli and State Senator John Mannion honored Boeheim with a proclamation on behalf of the city of Syracuse and central New York. Lastly, Governor Kathy Hochul shared remarks through a prerecorded video.

Boeheim received several standing ovations on Saturday, especially after a video, narrated by Autry was shared to the crowd. Boeheim was also honored with a personal banner, located above Section 309 and in between Hakim Warrick and Carmelo Anthony’s retired jerseys, highlighting his various accomplishments as a head coach.

“I’m just happy that we honored him,” Autry said in his postgame press conference. “He deserves it. What he’s done — the longevity, the sustaining, winning, setting the bar to standards so high — I’m just happy that they appreciate it. I’m glad that (the honor) happened now.”

The university also started a new scholarship for undergraduate students on behalf of Boeheim. It’ll be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need with a priority on those coming from central New York and the Finger Lakes. Furthermore, new renderings were shown of an entryway at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center, which will be named after Boeheim.

Boeheim closed the ceremony with personal remarks, often putting the attention on others. He thanked his family, before sharing words on Dave Bing, who Boeheim credited with changing the program. Bing received an ovation similar to Roosevelt Bouie, who Boeheim said, alongside Louis Orr, was the reason his coaching career took off.

“It’s no question the legacy he has, the impact he’s had on thousands of players,” guard Justin Taylor said of Boeheim. “It’s great to celebrate him today and see him happy.”