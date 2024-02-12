IVMF inducts 3 new members for University Wall of Civilian Champions

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Syracuse University D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families inducted Selene Martin, Maureen Casey and Phebe Novakovic to its Civilian Service Wall of Honor for their “tremendous impact” on SU’s campus.

The inductees, who received the recognition in December, were honored for their work in creating an accommodating environment for veterans and their families.

“The attributes shared between all of the inductees, not just this year’s, is dedication, commitment, and selflessness,” Charlie Poag, IVMF communications director and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, wrote in a statement to The Daily Orange. “They have displayed an unwavering commitment to make (SU) the ‘Best Place for Veterans.’”

The Wall of Honor was established in 2023 by J. Michael Haynie, vice chancellor, founder and executive director of the IVMF. The wall honors civilians who have “dedicated their time to supporting the university in its endeavors to empower military members, veterans and families,” Poag wrote.

The inductees created policies and programs within the IVMF to make helpful resources available to military-affiliated individuals and families on and off SU’s campus, Poag wrote.

“Part of the hallmark of what happens here at (SU) and in the IVMF is that we are continuously learning and understanding the needs of those we serve, evolve, and then figuring out how we can address those needs,” Maureen Casey, chief operating officer for the IVMF, said.

Since the IVMF’s official launch in 2011, the program has supported over 150,000 veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses, according to the IVMF website.

Bridget Overby | Presentation Director

Martin served as the corporate responsibility director for the USAA, where she assisted with philanthropic efforts and scholarships. She did “behind-the-scenes work” with the IVMF for programs and services dedicated to helping women veterans or military spouses, she wrote in a statement to The D.O.

Martin, a military spouse, is from a large military family. Her father and his twin brother each joined the U.S. Navy at 17, and both served and fought in World War II, she wrote. She is “proud” of her family history and wrote that they motivate her to “always be committed to ensuring that our military and their families have the highest quality of life possible.”

“I learned to serve others from my parents. I am continuing to serve a critical and meaningful mission in my new role as a VP of external affairs at CareSource Military & Veterans,” Martin wrote.

Martin started working for CareSource in September of 2023, which she called a “nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization serving over 2.1 million members.”

Casey said she has been working as the chief operating officer at the IVMF for over eight years. In her position, she ensures the IVMF maintains and spreads all of its resources to campus and community members, she said.

“My entire career has been focused on serving the public in some way, shape or form. I think I have lived by one of the values of the IVMF which is around selfless service, putting others before myself.” Casey said. “It was never about any recognition or anything like that. So I was surprised and humbled to be chosen.”

The final inductee, Novakovic, dedicated many years of her life to close the military-civilian divide, according to an SU news release. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in education and political science from SU and master’s degree in education from Villanova University, she worked for the Department of Defense’s Education Activity — where she specialized in educational administration.

Novakovic also has a military family background, as her cousin served in the U.S. Army in the European theater of WWII and her late husband, Michael Novakovic, served in the U.S. Air Force, according to the release. During the war, Novakovic would write to her family members off at a war as a mode of support.

Inductees received personal mockups of their plaques displayed on the Wall of Honor, as well as custom gifts made by a local veteran-owned business.

Casey said the IVMF prides itself on being the “best place for veterans,” and plans to continue making progress for the people they cater to and give recognition to those who help them along the way.

“The work that we do and how we do it is second to none; no one. I can say that because we are constantly assessing the landscape,” Casey said. “No one is doing what Syracuse University is doing, and no one is doing what the IVMF is doing. Not just what we’re doing, but how we’re doing it.”