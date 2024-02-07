From indie to reggae, hear it all at this weekend’s concerts

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Song & Dance

New Jersey-based indie band Phoneboy is performing this Friday. The band consists of singer Wyn Barnum, guitarist Ricky Dana and bassist James Fusco. The trio is set to perform recent hits from their sophomore album “Moving Out.” Tickets are available online.

When: Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Price: $26.44

Middle Ages Brewing Company

Walking Buddy, a four-piece rock band, is performing this Friday at the Middle Ages Brewing Company. Their sound is inspired by classic rock and Americana styles and the group is known for laid-back, intimate performances. The central New York-based band recently performed at Maxwells, a restaurant in Hanover Square. Tickets are free.

When: Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Price: Free

Funk ‘n Waffles

Mighty Mystic is taking center stage this weekend at Funk ‘n Waffles. The Jamaican-born artist is known for his reggae hits, such as “Revolution” and “Riding on the Clouds.” Mystic’s style combines classic reggae with hip-hop and rock beats. He’s shared the stage with legendary reggae artists like Ziggy Marley and Steel Pulse. Tickets for this show are available online.

When: Feb. 9 at 8 p.m.

Price: $18.22

Westcott Theater

Daniel Donato is performing at Westcott Theater. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter is known for his “organic rock aesthetic” and individualized sound. Donato’s sound is inspired by world-famous artists, like Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. His most recent album “Reflector” showcases Donato’s vigorous song-crafting. Tickets for the show are available online.

When: Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.

Price: $20-$90

The Harrington

T.o.n.y, McKenna Fenimore, O.J. Trio and Ania Kapllani are performing this Saturday. The dress code for the show is formal attire only. Dress your best and listen to a sample of Syracuse’s musicians. Tickets for the show can be purchased at the door or via presale through The Harrington’s Instagram.

When: Feb. 10 at 9 p.m.

Price: $7 presale and $10 at the door

The Dollhouse

Mall Goth, Kind of Kind and Bicycle Inn are taking center stage at The Dollhouse this Saturday. Each of the artists bring their own unique alternative sound to the Syracuse house venue. Tickets for the show can be purchased at the door.

When: Feb. 10 at 8:30 p.m.

Price: $7