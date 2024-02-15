SU needs to implement emergency contraceptive vending machines at Barnes

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

There has been a demand nationwide for accessible emergency contraception ever since Roe v. Wade was overturned. But even before the decision, the American Society of Emergency Contraception took matters into their own hands and launched the Emergency Contraception for Every Campus project (EC4EC) in 2019. Some colleges, like Cornell University and the University of Rochester, have since installed these vending machines on their campuses.

At the University of Rochester, Health Promotion Specialist for Health Equity Zoe Black partnered with EC4EC, securing donations to fund shipments of Plan B to Rochester’s University Health Services. Black credits this August 2023 initiative as one of the most impactful ever at the University of Rochester Health Center.

“Of course we are fortunate enough to live in a state where abortion access is still legal, but this was an idea that came to us from students, specifically,” Black told The Daily Orange.

SUNY Upstate Medical University, located less than a mile from Syracuse University, is another of the 40-plus colleges who have introduced emergency contraceptive vending machines to their campus. SU must be next on this list.

Many college students find it difficult to access regular contraception once they attend college. These machines not only address the practical challenges that many college students face in obtaining contraceptives but also contribute to promoting reproductive health and autonomy.

EC4C also helps to facilitate this process through a peer-to-peer method training of distribution, which Rochester has also utilized, Black said. At SU, the Health Promotion office employs peer educators who are trained in sexual health resources and would be able to perform a similar task.

If a student wishes for their prescription to be confidential that can become a problem if they use their parent’s insurance. While Plan B does not require a prescription, buying over-the-counter can be pricey, with prices ranging from $40 to $68.

Seeking sexual health services can be restricted to students seeking help beyond certain office hours or if they do not have time to set an appointment prior. Getting emergency contraception from a machine can take away anxiety for a student who would instead have to go into a clinic or on-campus health center in-person.

These machines not only break down logistical barriers but also address the harsh reality that some colleges are essentially contraceptive deserts, leaving students with limited or no access to crucial reproductive health resources. Many vending machines placed at other universities offer items beyond Plan B as well. SUNY Upstate’s machines will offer pregnancy tests, Advil and Benadryl just to name a few. Emergency contraception will only cost $10 as well, much lower than average pharmacy costs.

For women, access to contraceptives has proven to increase their access to higher education. Women who enrolled in law and business school classes increased tenfold by 1980 after birth control was made accessible. On the other hand, when there is limited access to birth control options, it forces women to consider putting their education on pause. A study based on community college students found that 61% of students who became pregnant stopped their education.

It’s essential to note that these vending machines should not be viewed as a sole solution but rather as a complementary resource. Practicing safe sex involves options that also prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Education on the morning-after pill itself may also be necessary after the vending machines are introduced. Not only does it work up to 72 hours, but it may be less effective if the individual weighs above 165 pounds.

But these vending machines can encourage conversations around contraception and take away any stigma associated with it. Black agrees that while some school’s prioritize a discreet location for vending machines, there is power in having them out in the open and destigmatizing the use of emergency contraceptives.

“We hope to allow students to feel comfortable, especially when they leave the university, and don’t have these more discreet options available to them,” Black said.

By encouraging dialogue and providing convenient access to contraceptives, we can create a culture of informed decision-making, ultimately benefiting both the academic success and overall well-being of college students. With a new health center and a robust Health Promotion office, SU has a responsibility to its students to make emergency contraception low-cost and easily accessible.

