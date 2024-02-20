Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Terrell Jermaine Starr, an independent journalist who has covered the war in Ukraine for the past two years, said that journalism had been a “white man’s diary” for a long time. Now, Starr said he is using his First Amendment right to challenge how stories are being told.

Starr spoke at an event organized by Syracuse University’s Institute for Democracy, Journalism and Citizenship titled “A Conversation with Terrell Starr: War in Ukraine, Race and Foreign Policy and the 2024 Elections” on Monday in Washington, D.C. The conversation was moderated by Beverly Kirk, director of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications Washington programs.

In observance of Black History Month and the upcoming second anniversary of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine, Starr shared his experience as a Black journalist covering the war in Ukraine as well as his thoughts on United States foreign policy in terms of the 2024 elections. He said Black voters in the U.S. are “under-engaged” with foreign policy, and that it is his mission to change that.

“People want to know why I care,” Starr said. “And that made them care.”

Starr lived in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, as Russia started its invasion of the country. As an independent journalist, Starr made his way through the war alongside his friend, Andre, who enlisted in the Ukrainian army. Starr said he helped children, grandmothers and sick individuals flee the country and used his mobile phone for every picture and video he took — some of which were used by national news publications.

Two years later, Ukraine is still “standing,” contrary to what had been predicted as the war started, Starr said. He said Ukrainians “shocked a lot of people” in regards to not only their military ability but their emotional fortitude. However, according to the U.S. Department of Defense, Ukraine’s defense will “likely collpase” without further U.S. funding.

“Ukrainians have literally run out of the requisite artillery in order to move forward,” Starr said.

On Feb. 13, the U.S. Senate passed a $95 billion package with aid for Ukraine and Israel despite former President Donald Trump, along with several Republican senators, opposing the bill. House Majority Leader Mike Johnson, a Republican, said on Feb. 14 that the House wouldn’t be “rushed” into passing the package.

In response to the Republican party’s growing acceptance of Russian expansionism, Starr said there is a “distinct difference” between the Republican party and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” ideology. He added that the Republican party “does not exist anymore,” insinuating that MAGA ideology has taken over the GOP.

IDJC Kramer Director Margaret Talev, who introduced Starr and moderated the online Q&A section, said his work as a journalist is crucial to understanding the importance of foreign policy as Americans.

“I’ve been really interested in (Starr’s) interest in how to make foreign policy relevant and relatable to Americans of color and how to get more people of color into foreign policy work and foreign policy coverage and to help Americans understand how foreign policy impacts them at home,” Talev said.

The 2024 election season is a “foreign policy election year,” Starr said. He said as Americans, we have to determine how invested we are in other’s security. Kirk asked Starr about U.S. aid and its impact on Ukraine.

“There’s not a clear path to approval in the House and the European leaders have agreed to a $54 billion aid package, but that may not be enough to keep us going without the U.S. also adding in money,” Kirk said.

By understanding foreign policy and realizing its relevance in the world, Starr said voters have the ability and voice to impact what is happening globally.

“When I talk about making foreign policy relatable, it’s really about getting off your high horse and really talking about how we all live in this world … and how do you want the world to be? How do you want to exist in this world?” Starr said.

Starr said he was inspired to go to Ukraine because of his own heritage and traditions. He saw a lot of “commonality” between the Black community and the Ukrainian community and hopes he can use his voice to encourage his Black peers to support his work in Ukraine.

“If ​​you don’t engage in politics, politics will engage in you,” Starr said. “All politics are local.”