Haudenosaunee leader discusses history of Handsome Lake, survival of indigenous culture in presentation

Around 25 people gathered at the Skä•noñh – Great Law of Peace Center in Liverpool Tuesday for a presentation titled “Adapting to a Changing World: a Powerful Message & Uncovering the Ashes.”

Haudenosaunee Onondaga Hawk Clan Chief Spencer Ohsgoñ:da’ Lyons outlined the history of Handsome Lake and his impact on reconnecting the Haudenosaunee people to their original roots after the arrival of the British. Lake, who lived in upstate New York from 1735 to 1815, had ties to early American leaders such as George Washington and Benjamin Franklin, Lyons said.

Lake originated the spiritual ideology of Gaihwiyoh, which means “good message.” Gaihwiyoh says to “fix the road” or path of life, connect back to nature and address the needs of the people, Lyons said. Lake introduced this ideology to the Haudenosaunee community when their people began to stray further from their cultural practices around the 16th century.

Lyons said the Haudenosaunee people call themselves “survivors” because of their ability to preserve their history.

“(It’s) unfortunate, that the Haudenosaunee find ourselves in a place where we have lost so many knowledge holders in first language speech, that we don’t readily have those resources available where we can just go back and ask those people,” Lyons said.

Lyons said the Great Beaver Wars, the Mourning Wars and the French and Indian War began the “extensive branching out” of the Haudenosaunee people. They engaged in multiple military campaigns which led to more interaction and trade with English settlers. The new colonial commodities and the geopolitical climate of the region were “eroding traditional Indigenous values and destabilizing life,” Lyons said.

Rather than focusing on their previous emphasis of community and nature, colonial trade and commerce became the norm among Indigenous people. Lyons said they began using muskets instead of arrows for hunting and moved into family-unit homes instead of the traditional community living lifestyle.

Due to their increased access to trade with American colonists, alcoholism was very prevalent during the 1700s in the Haudenosaunee community, Lyons said. The Haudenosaunee no longer had to fight to survive, he said, and this access was causing a drift in the core values of Indigenous culture in the community.

“The Haudenosaunee ideas and values (are) that we live for the benefit of our neighbors and brothers and sisters and friends and everything that is our gifts, everything that brings us joy and all the work that brings us joy, (this) is your gift that you give back to the community,” Lyons said.

Lake, too, had gone down the colonial path of commerce, but had a revelation when he grew ill and reflected on his life, Lyons said. He began working to resurface his values and led others to do the same.

Lyons told a story about three men who traveled the world and showed Lake things they found, and Lake would show them “otherworldly” things in return. Lake’s beliefs reminded the Haudenosaunee people of their “intimate connection” to the Earth, Lyons said.

Lake’s message is still prevalent in Haudenosaunee culture today and is practiced by Indigenous people nationwide to combat current global issues such as climate change, pollution and disease and sickness, Lyons said. He also said the Haudenosaunee has sent representatives to the United Nations to bring awareness to the “imbalance we currently live in.”

“There’s a consciousness that exists within the natural world,” Lyons said. “The Indigenous communities that have always known that, and why that is so intimately connected and why we give that power (to nature).”

The Haudenosaunee have also done local work to bring awareness to the Gaihwiyoh, climate change, and pollution and disease, including with a group called “Not in the Books” – which helped facilitate Monday’s presentation and SU’s “Listen to the Elders” presentation series.

Aaron Luedtke, an assistant professor in the history department and faculty affiliate in the Native American and Indigenous studies program, is a part of the group and helped plan the presentation. He said the group also works to educate the Syracuse University community on Indigenous culture.

Madison Burhenn, an SU graduate student studying anthropology, said she comes to Skä•noñh’s Indigenous events often. She said understanding Indigenous history is important for SU students, who go to school on Indigenous land.

“This is a major part of, not just the history of this area, but (the) history of America and understanding the history of the land that we’re currently going to school on,” Burhenn said.

Lyons will be leading another presentation at Skä•noñh on April 1, picking up the presentation from when Lake dies and what happens following his death.

“We should look back to our old teachings … We’re supposed to be working together. We’re supposed to be working for one another,” Lyons said.