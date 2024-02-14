Gallery: The Kitchen Literacy project spices up its program with an Ayurvedic cooking class
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
The spice blend that attendees made includes seven different Ayurvedic spices for the late winter season, which lasts from mid-January to mid-March. In Ayurvedic medicine, the year is divided into six seasons and each season requires a different nutrition style, guest chef Brian Kenealy said.
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
Naomi Kenealy, one of the hosts of the class, banters with a student. In the workshop, Naomi showed participants how to create an Ayurvedic-style late winter menu.
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
Before the spices can be ground, they need to be heated up so that the moisture can be released, Brian said. Cumin was a main ingredient of the spice mix.
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
Brian roasts the spices while speaking with a student. Over the class, he included many anecdotes from over 20 years of experience in practicing Ayurvedic medicine.
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
Naomi explains her cooking process. At the beginning of the workshop, they prepared grinding bowls so students could hand grind their spice mix.
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
Creating the spice mix starts with hand-grinding three raw spices and then combining them with four pre-powdered spices. The mix can be used as a marinade or to spice up any dish, Naomi said.
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
The butternut squash was roasted in the oven before combined with basmati rice and lentils to create the butternut squash kitchari.
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
Naomi combines ingredients while preparing the kitchari.
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
Brian uses plum vinegar to salt the dish’s pumpkin seeds. The method acts as an alternative to using sodium-based products.
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
Brian starts the workshop with a three-minute meditation session for all participants. He said the meditation could be done in any position: lying down, sitting or standing.
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
After about 90 minutes of cooking, the class’ final dish of kitchari, apple chutney and a garden salad was ready.