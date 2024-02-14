Gallery: The Daily Orange's best sports photos of 2023

Gallery: The Kitchen Literacy project spices up its program with an Ayurvedic cooking class

The spice blend that attendees made includes seven different Ayurvedic spices for the late winter season, which lasts from mid-January to mid-March. In Ayurvedic medicine, the year is divided into six seasons and each season requires a different nutrition style, guest chef Brian Kenealy said.

Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange

The spice blend that attendees made includes seven different Ayurvedic spices for the late winter season, which lasts from mid-January to mid-March. In Ayurvedic medicine, the year is divided into six seasons and each season requires a different nutrition style, guest chef Brian Kenealy said.

Naomi Kenealy, one of the hosts of the class, banters with a student. In the workshop, Naomi showed participants how to create an Ayurvedic-style late winter menu.

Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange

Naomi Kenealy, one of the hosts of the class, banters with a student. In the workshop, Naomi showed participants how to create an Ayurvedic-style late winter menu.

Before the spices can be ground, they need to be heated up so that the moisture can be released, Brian said. Cumin was a main ingredient of the spice mix.

Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange

Before the spices can be ground, they need to be heated up so that the moisture can be released, Brian said. Cumin was a main ingredient of the spice mix.

Brian roasts the spices while speaking with a student. Over the class, he included many anecdotes from over 20 years of experience in practicing Ayurvedic medicine.

Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange

Brian roasts the spices while speaking with a student. Over the class, he included many anecdotes from over 20 years of experience in practicing Ayurvedic medicine.

Naomi explains her cooking process. At the beginning of the workshop, they prepared grinding bowls so students could hand grind their spice mix.

Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange

Naomi explains her cooking process. At the beginning of the workshop, they prepared grinding bowls so students could hand grind their spice mix.

Creating the spice mix starts with hand-grinding three raw spices and then combining them with four pre-powdered spices. The mix can be used as a marinade or to spice up any dish, Naomi said.

Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange

Creating the spice mix starts with hand-grinding three raw spices and then combining them with four pre-powdered spices. The mix can be used as a marinade or to spice up any dish, Naomi said.

The butternut squash was roasted in the oven before combined with basmati rice and lentils to create the butternut squash kitchari.

Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange

The butternut squash was roasted in the oven before combined with basmati rice and lentils to create the butternut squash kitchari.

Naomi combines ingredients while preparing the kitchari.

Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange

Naomi combines ingredients while preparing the kitchari.

Brian uses plum vinegar to salt the dish’s pumpkin seeds. The method acts as an alternative to using sodium-based products.

Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange

Brian uses plum vinegar to salt the dish’s pumpkin seeds. The method acts as an alternative to using sodium-based products.

Brian starts the workshop with a three-minute meditation session for all participants. He said the meditation could be done in any position: lying down, sitting or standing.

Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange

Brian starts the workshop with a three-minute meditation session for all participants. He said the meditation could be done in any position: lying down, sitting or standing.

After about 90 minutes of cooking, the class’ final dish of kitchari, apple chutney and a garden salad was ready.

Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange

After about 90 minutes of cooking, the class’ final dish of kitchari, apple chutney and a garden salad was ready.