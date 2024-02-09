Gallery: Schoolyard Bagels aids early morning, late night cravings with a 'New York crunch'
As the sun rises on Marshall Street, customers and workers inside of Schoolyard Bagels light up the shop's dormant surroundings. The shop's hours will also see the sun set since it closes at 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Newhouse senior Luke Maddren was Schoolyard Bagels' very first customer. Maddren waited outside of the doors before they opened at 6:30 a.m. to buy a bagel and coffee before their early morning work shift. “I was in New York for a semester, and there was a great bagel place next to me and I always missed not having it,” Maddren said. “When I heard that there was a bagel place, I was excited, because who doesn't like bagels?”
Schoolyard Bagels' slogan decorates the back of workers' uniforms as they take and prepare orders. It took Peter Lombardo and his co-owners over four years to find the right location for their shop, he said. They hope that it will be a go-to spot for those in search of early morning or late night meal options.
The shop offers a variety of bagels, as well as breakfast and signature sandwiches, soups, salads and beverages. Owner Peter Lombardo says that when customers bite into the shop's bagels, they'll experience the “New York crunch.”
Students now feel like they have another good breakfast option around Syracuse University's campus, aside from Dunkin' and Starbucks. “I really love bagels and this is pretty exciting because I remember thinking my first couple years at SU like there wasn't a really good bagel spot,” said SU senior Bergen County.
SU student Dylan Fox orders an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese, tomato and onion. Fox and two of his friends were among the first customers.
A large delivery of fresh baguettes and bagels arrived at the shop a couple hours after doors opened. “I think Marshall Street needs more places that are open late, and I'm sure this place is gonna be mobbed around like 2 a.m.,” Maddren said.
Talk about opening the shop started over a casual conversation at a barbecue, Lombardo said. It took him and his co-owners over four years to find the right location in Syracuse.