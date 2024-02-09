Gallery: Schoolyard Bagels aids early morning, late night cravings with a 'New York crunch'

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

Newhouse senior Luke Maddren was Schoolyard Bagels' very first customer. Maddren waited outside of the doors before they opened at 6:30 a.m. to buy a bagel and coffee before their early morning work shift. “I was in New York for a semester, and there was a great bagel place next to me and I always missed not having it,” Maddren said. “When I heard that there was a bagel place, I was excited, because who doesn't like bagels?”