Fran Brown named National Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports

On Tuesday, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown was named the National Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports after helping Georgia earn the top recruiting class in the nation for the 2024 cycle. The award is calculated through a formula that grades coaches based on the number and quality of commitments they get.

The players are measured in a gaussian distribution formula (bell curve), where the top recruits are worth more points. Brown was calculated to have a score of 87.6 points from eight commitments, one of just two coaches in the NCAA to eclipse 80, via 247Sports.

All eight of Brown’s credited commitments from 2024 were at least four stars on 247Sports, with a rating over .90. Seven of the eight Georgia recruits were defensive players, including the top cornerback in the class of 2024, five-star Ellis Robinson IV. That relationship dates back to his time at Rutgers.

“Fran was the first DB coach to believe in Ellis when he was a freshman,” Robinson’s father said to 247Sports. “He felt like Ellis was the best player in the country and he was extremely consistent with that. Fran was not just a coach to Ellis, he was more like a mentor, an uncle. The relationship we developed with him and his family was like family. Even though he’s at Syracuse now that (relationship) hasn’t changed a bit. One word that describes Fran is genuine.”