Former SU defensive end Dwight Freeney named to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney was named a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its 2024 class. Freeney becomes the ninth SU player to be enshrined in Canton.

He will be accompanied by Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Julius Peppers, Patrick Willis, Randy Gradishar and Steve McMichael.

Freeney was also inducted into the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class and was honored for that distinction on Nov. 3 at the JMA Wireless Dome during halftime of the Syracuse-Boston College game. During the ceremony, it was announced that Freeney’s No. 54 will be retired next year.

“No words can describe how honored I am,” Freeney said. “There’s so many great players in those rafters.”

In four seasons with Syracuse, Freeney was a First-Team All-American in 2001 and finished with 34 sacks (second-most in program history). He also made 50.5 tackles for a loss in his collegiate career.

Following his time at SU, Freeney was selected 11th overall in the 2002 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He played as a defensive end and linebacker in the NFL for 16 seasons (11 of them with the Colts), was a First-Team All-Pro three times and won a Super Bowl with Indianapolis in the 2006 season.