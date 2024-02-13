Film Review: A look into SU’s empty possessions down the stretch in narrow loss to Clemson

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

J.J. Starling’s move to free up space for his ensuing jumper was nothing spectacular — a halfhearted drive off of a Maliq Brown screen, which Clemson guard Joseph Girard III easily got around. But then a sidestep to his right and a long 2 over Girard swished through, tying the game at 60-60 with 3:37 remaining.

Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry probably wanted a less contested look, yet Starling possessed the hot hand with all 14 of his points until that point coming in the second half. So, once the SU guard drove forward amid a dwindling play clock, Autry waved off any offensive help. He could live with that shot.

What followed Starling’s heroics, however, was a return to stagnant, directionless halfcourt sets. Despite overcoming a 15-point deficit, Syracuse went scoreless for almost two minutes during Saturday’s most crucial stretch while the Tigers countered with a slew of baskets. For the Orange, smothered mid-range attempts and turnovers were committed on one end with defensive lapses on the other.

Here’s a breakdown of how SU’s self-inflicted errors coughed up a prime opportunity to clinch its first Quad 1 win of the season:

2:48 — Judah Mintz misses tough turnaround jumper, Clemson maintains 62-60 lead

Immediately after Starling knotted affairs at 60-60, Clemson sought out star forward PJ Hall on the right block. Guarded by Brown — forced to play timidly with four fouls — Hall easily spun and stepped through to give the Tigers a 62-60 lead.

As Judah Mintz crosses midcourt on the ensuing possession, SU’s coaching staff waves frantically for Starling to pop up from the right corner to receive. The thought process is logical: give Starling another opportunity against the shorter Girard.

Yet, Starling never looks comfortable. He shares a couple glances with Autry on the sideline before peeling hesitantly off of consecutive Brown screens. No headway is made, and Starling eventually passes back to Mintz.

Mintz’s pump fake doesn’t get Clemson’s Chase Hunter to bite and he opts to drive middle. SU’s point guard reaches the right elbow but stops, pivots and fades away awkwardly — an ill-advised effort. Hunter stays tight and contests the shot as Mintz misfires with 10 seconds left on the shot clock.

2:06 — Judah Mintz loses possession near left block, Clemson holds 64-60 advantage

​​

Once Hunter cashed in on a straight-line drive, Syracuse called a timeout. But Autry’s instruction out of the huddle plays out pitifully.

Again, the instruction seems to revolve around Starling’s matchup with Girard. Quadir Copeland inbounds to Mintz, who finds Starling. Brown offers another soft screen which Starling fails to utilize. Floating around the right wing arc — allotted plenty of space to drive or pull-up — he tosses back toward Mintz.

Driving left before hesitating, then an in-and-out move, Mintz can’t create separation and feeds Copeland. The latter, positioned dangerously near the baseline, takes two dribbles and gives it right back to Mintz.

Without taking time to survey his options, Mintz recklessly crosses over left to right. Then, Mintz drives left on a pound dribble — meant to set him up for a mid-range jumper — but loses control of possession on his way up for another empty Syracuse possession.

1:53 — Ian Schieffelin cans uncontested 3, Clemson cushion balloons to 67-60

This entire sequence is avoided if Mintz stays honest on defense. Instead, he gambles and attempts to draw a charge on Girard. Mintz’s intentions are true — a quick, momentum-shifting stop to put Syracuse back on offense — but the execution was rash. A feeble bump from Girard’s left shoulder sends his ex-teammate sprawling. The officials don’t bat an eye.

Copeland, initially tasked with guarding Schieffelin, leaves his man to close out on Girard. With Mintz trailing the play, Girard stepped into his sixth 3-point attempt, uncontested, having made four prior. Though Schieffelin, a 57.1% 3-point shooter on 20 total tries this season, was left wide open in the right corner.

Teasing Copeland before kicking a pass out to Schieffelin at the last second, Girard starts to back once his teammate hoists. And Schieffelin makes no mistake to splash home his lone 3 of the matchup.

1:29 — Ian Schieffelin makes easy layup, puts Clemson ahead 69-61

Forced to attack swiftly with under two minutes remaining, Mintz drew a foul and split free throws to halt Clemson’s 7-0 run. But time was running out and Autry implemented a full-court press. Copeland was placed on the ball while all Syracuse’s other four players matched up with their usual assignments.

On the right side of the floor, Hunter darts forward and peels away as Girard receives possession. Without panicking in the backcourt, he performs a couple of fakes and tosses overhead to Hall near midcourt. The Clemson forward corrals Girard’s pass, avoiding a pursuant Brown, and lobs a feed to Schieffelin under the basket.

And just like Girard did at the other end moments prior, Schieffelin bided his time while looking for an easy finish. A pair of head fakes prompt Chris Bell and Copeland to fly by before Schieffelin converts a layup to give the Tigers an eight-point advantage.

By that point, Syracuse’s chances at swiping victory had evaporated. Schieffelin’s score cemented a surgical dismantling of SU’s desperate comeback attempt — one riddled with far too many mistakes, ultimately culminating in a disappointing loss.