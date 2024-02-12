Dyaisha Fair wins Naismith Player of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse point guard Dyaisha Fair has been named the Naismith women’s college basketball Player of the Week, announced by the Naismith Awards organization Monday. It’s Fair’s first national player of the week honor of her five-year career.

Over her last two games, Fair averaged 23 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest, leading the Orange to wins over Georgia Tech and then-No. 15 Louisville. In the latter performance, Fair dropped a game-high 29 points and hit the game winning free throws for SU to upset the Cardinals. She also hit five 3-pointers, providing a consistent spark for a Syracuse offense which struggled through the first three quarters.

Through 24 games, Fair is putting up 21.8 points per game (third-most in the Atlantic Coast Conference) and nailing 3.67 3s an outing (the third-best average in the country). This season, she has led the Orange to a resurgent season under second-year head coach Felisha Legette-Jack, with SU currently positioned at No. 2 in the ACC and at No. 19 nationally — its highest in the Legette-Jack era.

The point guard continues to climb the all-time scoring chart as well. Fair is currently in sixth place in women’s college basketball history with 3,213 points, and is 70 behind former Baylor standout Brittney Griner to move into the fifth spot all time.