Dyaisha Fair wins Co-ACC Player of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse point guard Dyaisha Fair has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. It’s Fair’s second Player of the Week honor of the season after previously winning the award on Jan. 22. Fair earned the honor along with Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley.

Across her last two games, Fair had her most dominant stretch of offense since she transferred to SU in 2022. Through games against Louisville and Boston College, she averaged 33 points on 23-for-48 shooting and hit nine 3-pointers.

Fair was Syracuse’s lone consistent scorer in its loss to then-No. 16 Louisville, dropping a game-high 28 points. Thirteen of those came in the fourth quarter, where Fair splashed three 3s to spur an SU comeback attempt, though it wasn’t enough to upset the Cardinals on the road.

In her next outing versus BC, Fair picked up right where she left off and then some. She nearly reached her single-game career-high of 40 points and tallied a season-best 38 — the most points she’s ever scored in a Syracuse uniform. Fair made five 3-pointers, including three more which came in the final quarter, to help the Orange gain a large lead late to defeat Boston College.

Thus far in 2023-24, Fair’s averaging a team-best 21.6 points per game, which also ranks 12th in the country. She’s made 3.68 3-pointers per game, the third-best mark in the nation and the best in the ACC.

It’s been a historic season for Fair, who has established herself as a prime candidate for ACC Player of the Year. She is now No. 6 in all-time points for women’s college basketball with 3,167 — just over 100 away from catching Britney Griner (3,283) in the No. 5 spot.